Former football coach Bremerton back in service after judge ruling





The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Kennedy’s favor that his prayers were protected under the First Amendment.

BREMERTON, Washington. Joe Kennedy, the former Bremerton High School football coach who won a U.S. Supreme Court case against the Bremerton School District this summer, has been reinstated. Kennedy lost his job in 2015 over his refusal to stop holding prayers with players on the field. BSD released a statement on March 6 on the status of the case. Mr. Kennedy will be an assistant football coach for Bremerton High School for the 2023 season. Mr. Kennedy has completed the human resources paperwork and we await the results of his fingerprints and background checks. Mr. Kennedy will be required to complete all training required by WIAA. Soccer coach contracts will be approved by the board at the board meeting on August 3, 2023 and will take effect mid-August. As with any other assistant coach, Mr. Kennedy will be involved in coaching staff communications and meetings, spring football practice and other off-season football activities. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Kennedy’s favor that his prayers were protected under the First Amendment. The Constitution and the best of our traditions advocate mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and repression, of both religious and non-religious views. wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch for the majority. Kennedy said in an interview with KING 5 after the ruling that he would be on the “first flight back” to return to his position as soon as he had the chance. We are thrilled that Bremerton and Coach Kennedy are back together and hope they remain undefeated, the First Liberty Institute, which helped represent Kennedy in the case, said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/bremerton/former-bremerton-coach-reinstated/281-d5852071-c231-4207-97cf-0a50dec50104 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos