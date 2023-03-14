Women’s tennis in Indiana splits Big Ten weekend games





Indiana women’s tennis won 6-1 against Rutgers on Friday and lost 4-3 at home to Maryland on Saturday. The Hoosiers are now 9-5 and 1-2 in the Big Ten conference this season. In Friday’s doubles, No. 3 redshirt juniors Alexandra Staiculescu and Xiaowei “Rose” Hu won 6-2. No. 1 doubles sophomore Lara Schneider and graduate student Saby Nihalani won 6-3. No. 2 redshirt junior Mila Mejic and freshman Nicole Teodosescu tied 5–5, but the game was left unfinished as the Hoosiers took the double point. For the singles, the Hoosiers won four in a row to take the win. Back in the lineup, No. 6 Hu won 6-1, 6-1 and was followed by Nihalani, who won at No. 2, 7-5, 6-4. No. 5 Teodosescu won 7-5, 4-6 and 6-4 to clinch victory for the Hoosiers. Despite the win, No. 4 Mejic won 6-2, 5-7, and 6-4, and No. 1 Schneider won 6-3, 2-6, and 7-5. Indiana’s lone loss to the Scarlet Knights came at No. 3 with Staiculescu losing 3–6, 7–5, 6–4. Indiana won the series against Rutgers 6-1 after Friday’s game. On Saturday, the Hoosiers fell to Maryland 4-3. In doubles, No. 1 Schneider and Nihalani lost 6–2, only their third defeat this season. The double is now 9-3 overall. No. 3 Staiculescu and Hu lost 6-3, giving the Terps the double point. The No. 3 doubles three-game winning streak broke, and they fell to 6-3 this season. At number 2, Mejic and Teodosescu trailed 2-5, but the match was not completed as the Terps took the double point. For singles, Indiana started behind after No. 4 Staiculescu lost 6-3 and 6-2, but came back with No. 5 Teodosescu who won 6-1 and 6-4. The No. 5 is 4-3 this season, but only 1-2 in the Big Ten. No. 2 Nihalani lost 6-1 and 6-4, only her second defeat this season. She is now 9-2 overall. To put the Hoosiers back in the game, No. 3 Mejic won 7-6 (7-3) and 6-3. Mejic is 9-5 this season and has a two game winning streak. No. Schneider kept up the momentum and won 6-2, 3-6 and 7-5, improving to 8-2 overall and maintaining an impressive seven game winning streak. Playing for the win, No. 6 Hu lost 5-7, 6-3 and 6-4. Indiana is now 6-4 against Maryland and has not won against the Terrapins since 2019. Indiana will play against University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Friday, March 17. Follow reporter Leo Paes (@Leordpaes) for updates during the game and throughout the Indiana women’s tennis season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2023/03/indiana-womens-tennis-splits-big-ten-weekend-matchups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos