Kansas City Women’s Hockey League celebrates 1 year with USA Hockey





KANSAS CITY, Mo. Kansas City continues to make a name for itself in the sports world. As we approach the halfway point of Women’s History Month, it’s no different story. The Kansas City Women’s Hockey League is a team registered with USA Hockey, making it the city’s first official women’s hockey team. Neatha Snyder and her 70 Kansas City Women’s Hockey League teammates are hungry for puck. They say that playing a sport typically played by men makes women stronger. I didn’t start playing until much later in life; I never even skated, Snyder said. I was a hockey wife and a hockey mom, I never considered playing. Snyders skates have a few years on them now and she is training against her family. Putting on all that gear makes you feel a little invincible, and being a woman in this world is a great feeling, isn’t it? said Snyder. They say there was a demand for more time on the ice, more space for women. Women’s hockey is growing, she said. On Monday, the team celebrated a year together in a league they founded. While it’s a male-dominated sport, it may seem intimidating, but it really isn’t, she said. Most people who try it with us love it, said Kristina Campos, assistant director of the Kansas City Women’s Hockey League. Snyder said that while it can be intimidating, there is a lot of support throughout the team. It’s nerve-wracking, but being in such a supportive, reassuring environment makes it so much easier to get out there, Snyder said. It’s okay to fall and it’s okay to be the new person. These players are proud of an American hockey league that they have built. We have so many women who come from all walks of life, we all support each other so much that we want to see the game grow, but we also care about what goes on in each other’s lives, Campos said. The Kansas City Women’s Hockey League practices at Line Creek on Saturday at 5 p.m. For more information, visit them website . For girls 18 and under the Kansas City Storm Girls Hockey Club website is open to new players.

