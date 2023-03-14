A&T Men’s Golf Opens Spring Season in Myrtle Beach





MYRTLE STRAND, SC The North Carolina A&T men’s golf team completed the first day of Appalachian State’s Bash at the Beach on Monday at the par-71, 6,705-yard The Surf Golf and Beach Club course in 15th place. Playing two rounds of golf on Monday, the Aggies shot a 19-over, 602 to finish the day 40 strokes behind tournament leader Oral Roberts, who carded a 6-under, 562. App State ranks second at 2-under, 566, followed by UConn (567), Long Island University (570), and Utah Valley (571) in the top-5. freshman Samuel Drew Walker led the Aggies on court by shooting a two-round 5-over 147. He is ahead of 45th in a six-fold time, 11 shots from Utah Valley leader Cadan Webber, who shot a 6-under 136. There is a three-way tie for second place at 5-under 137. It includes App State’s Lukas Jonsson, LIU’s Marcelo Mexsen and Rhode Island’s Bryson Richards. Oral Roberts’ Rocco Repetto-Taylor is fifth at 4-under, 138. Junior Martin Gutierrez had the second-lowest score for the Aggies, as he finished in a seven-way tie for 75th at 9-over 151. Diego Gonzalez ended in a three-way tie for 84th at 9-over 153. Sophomore Carson Witherspoon finished with a two-round 154 and junior Conrad cabins shot a 155. Walker put three birdies on his card, including the second hole he played Monday, 366-yard, par-4 at No. 9. The birdie took Walker to even par before paring holes 10-13 before going to 1-over with a bogey on the par-4 14th. He then carded a par on the par-4, 15th before posting bogeys on 16, 17 and 18 to move to 4-over. But it made the turn at the clubhouse and caught fire. He made a birdie on the par-3, 185 yard No. 3 and the par-5, 532 yard No. 5 to lower his score to 2-over. He finished the first round with two pars before starting his second round on the par-4, 430-yard eighth. He had only one birdie on his card in the second. It happened on the par-4, 317 yard 11th. Walker shot 3-over in the second round. Gutierrez shot 6-over in the first round, but recovered to card four birdies in the second round. He started the second round on the 471-yard, par-4 No. 10 with a birdie. He stayed at 1-under the entire round until he bogeyed 14th. He parred the next two holes before birdie on the par-5, 561-yard 17th to go back to 1-under. He made the turn at 1-under for back-to-back birdies on the par-5 No. 1 and the par-4 No. 2 to move to 3-under for the round and 3-over for the tournament. Over his last seven holes of the second round with a double bogey, four bogeys and two pars to finish the second round 3-over. Gonzalez shot 2-over in the first round after carding four birdies. The Aggies close the tournament on Tuesday with the third round.

