Table tennis team Ryedale on the verge of winning the competition





Stablemates Coneysthorpe A have fallen from the title chase and are now in danger of losing their championship status as they conceded another three points with just two players against Rillington A’s Phil Horton, Dan Stansfield and Chris Needham who were grateful for the freebies when they played with Lost 7-3 as Gareth Bryning and Russ Barton won all singles plus the doubles. Swinton, hoping to finish third, visited Amotherby A and trailed comfortable winners 9-1 thanks to a trio of victories for Pat Swindell and Paul Morse plus a double for Kenny Brown. Dave Gamble and Andy Holmes struggled to impress, leaving Malcolm Sims to win one and avoid the whitewash. Chris Gamble was once again the savior for Ryedale E as he went undefeated against Ryedale C’s Andy Paton, Andrew Malley and Mike Wheatley. Unfortunately, his teammates Mike Askham and Alan Kimber couldn’t match his performance as the Ryes fell to a 7-3 loss. In Div 2, Amotherby B confirmed their status as champions after beating 3rd place Ryedale F 6-4, giving them an unassailable number of points. Congratulations to Ian Johnson, Richard Brown and Ken Darby for leading the division from the start with a striking display of consistency that the contenders could not match. Second place is all to play for after 2nd placed Ryedale G defeated Rillington C 9-1 thanks to a trio of wins for Roger Wilkinson and Ian Hutchison plus a brace for Graeme Little. get a single one. Westow were worthy winners with 8-2 ​​wins against Amotherby C thanks to star man Anthony Fuller with a treble plus doubles for Sara Winn-Darley and Colin Payne. Both Alan Mitchell and Barbara Johnson missed that vital lead, allowing teammate Barry Sunley to score two. Amotherby D won 9-1 against Ryedale I thanks to impeccable displays from Linda Clarke and Nick Knight plus a Rose Gamble double. It was a tough night for both Pete Whitfield and Stephen Cass with only Rob Williams solo effort to show for all their hard work. Rillington B proved too good for Ryedale H in an impressive display that saw Keiran Leckenby and Greg Welburn-Kelly both go unbeaten with David Leckenby grabbing a pair to win 8-2. Andrew Dent answered with a single before Paula O’Donnell and Terry Stone took the doubles to take some comfort.

