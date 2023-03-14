Adams’ 64 leads NDSU Charge Up Leaderboard at GCU Invitational





PHOENIX, Arizona. Men’s golf in the state of North Dakota Nathan Adams shot a 64 (-7) in the second round of the GCU Invitational to clear the way for the Bison as they climbed the standings all day to finish second overall. The Bison, who was in last place in the field of 16 teams early in the first round, finished the day with team rounds of 277 (-7) and 275 (-9) to sit in second overall, just two shots behind No 29 TCU. The Bison is nine shots ahead of third, Cal State Fullerton (-7). Adams, who carded a -3 round of 68 in the first round on Monday, was near perfect in the second round, carding eight birdies and nine pars before a bogey on the last hole cost him one shot off the school record of -8. Adams leads the individual ranking by one shot at -10. Brock Winter also had a strong day for the Bison and is sixth overall with one round to go at -5. Winter also flirted with the school record in the first round, finishing with a -6 of 65 to tie for first place after 18 holes. Winter shot a 72 in the second round and sits just two shots ahead of third. Winter had six birdies on the day, including five in the first round, as well as an eagle. Gavin Cronkhite was the only other Bison to break par in either of the first two rounds. Cronkhite shot a 73 in the first round, but came back in the afternoon with a 68 and moved up 35 places to a tie of 15e at 1. He tied for third in birdies on the day with 11, two behind Adams, who led the field. Nate Deziel is fourth for the Bison and moved up 20 places on the leaderboard with an even par round of 71 in the afternoon to top the second round score for the Bison. Deziel tied with Cronkhite in the first round, but goes into the final day tied for 30e overall in the field of 88 golfers at +2. Ian Siminoch scored for the Bison in the first round with an even par 71. Simonich shot a 75 in the second round and is in 45e at +4. The Bison are scheduled to begin the final round of the GCU Invitational with a shotgun start time of 8:45 CT on Tuesday. NDSU will pair with TCU, Cal State Fullerton and Kansas City, who are tied for fourth at -5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobison.com/news/2023/3/13/mens-golf-adams-64-leads-ndsu-charge-up-leaderboard-at-gcu-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos