Legends League Cricket 2023: Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi Power Asia Lions to Second Consecutive Win | Cricket news

Former Pakistan skipper and head coach Misbah-ul-haq cracked an unbeaten 44 off just 19 balls with four boundaries and three sixes backed by former Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan’s unbeaten 32 off 24 balls with three boundaries and a six to help Asian Lions post 99 for 3 out of 10 overs. World Giants could only muster 64 for 5 in 10 overs despite former West Indies opener Chris Gayle’s 23 off 16 balls with three sixes.

Asia Lions skipper Shahid Afridi, with a double strike in the fifth over knocking out Gayle and Lendl Simmons, put his team on the road to victory. Bangladesh left arm spinner Abdur Razzak with another double strike in the eighth over removing Shane Watson and Ricardo Powell in one over and producing a wicket girl pushed World Giants to a 35-run defeat in the third leg of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Masters at Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday (March 13).

The game had to be played as a ten-over-per-side game, as the start was delayed by two and a half hours due to a wet outfield. World Giants won the coin toss and took to the field. Left arm spinner Monty Panesar opened the bowling and Asian Lions openers Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan could only take four runs from the first over.

Also the second over was bowled by a spinner and right-arm off-spinner Ricardo Powell. He hit with the fourth ball to clear Tharanga’s bowl for 1. Dilshan hit the first boundary of the game by overlifting Panesar. One-drop Thisara Perera knocked Chris Gayle through the covers for the second boundary of the match.

Paul Collingwood, who bowled the fifth over, was hit mid-wicket by Dilshan for a towering six. Collingwood struck with the fifth ball by letting Perera clean-bowl for 10. At halfway point Asian Lions were 33 for 2. Skipper Shahid Afridi walked in to join Dilshan but only lasted two balls before being caught by long range Kevin O’Brien. on off Gayle for 2.

Misbah, the winner of the game for Asia Lions against Indian Maharajas, by a knock of 73 in the opening game after picking a double off the first ball he faced from Gayle and then lifting the next over a long time for a six. The pair sent Asia Lions past 50 runs in 6.3 overs.

Skipper Aaron Finch introduced himself and bowled a tight seventh by giving away just six runs. Powell’s first ball from the eighth over was crushed by Misbah to the mid-wicket boundary and the next he went up to long range for another boundary. He also hit Powell’s final pitch for another boundary to lunge and take 14 runs from the over.

Needing 100 runs to win, World Giants started on a sensational note with Chris Gayle judged on leg for fourth ball off the first over by Mohammad Hafeez, but won the review. However, Hafeez surrendered just two points from the first. Lendl Simmons hit Tillakaratne Dilshan’s third ball from the second over for a six over deep mid-wicket to take nine runs off that one. Simmons also hit Hafeez’s first delivery of the third over for a massive six into the mid-wicket stands.

Gayle drew Dilshan’s first delivery from the fourth to the mid-wicket stand for a six, and the second delivery he hit into the long-on-stands for another six. The third pitch was hit even more forcefully into the long stands for his third consecutive six. Nineteen points were scored.

World giants may have stumbled, but they are giants for a reason. They come back with a vengeance! The giants scored 64 runs, with 6 sixes, 1 four and 3 wickets in total.@visitqatar#LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/GCaMFoTmHd

Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 13, 2023

Asia Lions skipper Shahid Afridi, introducing himself for the fourth left, had Chris Gayle caught by Perera at long-on for 23 with the third pitch. He also brilliantly knocked out Simmons on point for 14 on his fifth delivery despite the ball bouncing off his hand, but managed to hold onto the rebound.

Abdur Razzak bowled brilliantly to Aaron Finch and Shane Watson gave away just six runs in the sixth over. Sohail Tanvir bowling past the seventh had Finch sweep straight to Asghar Afghan with a deep square leg for 2. Pressure mounted Tanvir bowled three consecutive punt balls to Ross Taylor and gave away just one run.

Needing 51 runs from the last 18 balls, Abdur Razzak had Watson caught by Hafeez on point for 3 with the first ball of eight left and also had Powell stumped by wicket-keeper Tharanga for a last delivery duck for a wicket girl over.

Short Scores: Asia Lions 99 for 3 in 10 overs (Tillakaratne Dilshan 32 no, Misbah-ul-haq 44 no) bt World Giants 64 for 5 in 10 overs (Chris Gayle 23, Shahid Afridi 2/11, Abdur Razzak 2/2 )