Deion Barnes Named Penn State Defensive Line Coach





UNIVERSITY PARK, Father. Penn State head football coach James Franklin has announced the recruitment of Deon Barnes as a defensive line coach for the Nittany Lions. Barnes spent the last three years on the staff as a graduate assistant, working with the defensive line. “We are thrilled to have Deion represent his alma mater as our defensive line coach,” said Franklin. “I was truly impressed watching him grow as a coach and leader over the past three seasons. Deion’s passion for Penn State and the defensive line has been a differentiator. It’s clear to me that he carries his pride for this university through his work “The respect the players and staff have for Deion every day. I look forward to seeing how he continues to develop and inspire our defensive linemen. He has been a great addition to our staff in 2020 and I look forward to seeing him thrive in this new role.” “I am thrilled and honored to be the defensive line coach for my alma mater,” said Barnes. “I am extremely grateful to Coach Franklin for giving me this opportunity to lead a room of wonderful young men who have worked so hard every day. I am very proud and passionate about Penn State University and look forward to going to work with this coaching staff, this team, my letterman brothers and the best fans in college football.” Coaching performance After a professional playing career in the NFL and the AAF, Barnes joined the Penn State coaching staff in 2020 as a defensive graduate assistant.

During his three seasons with defensive line coach John Scott Jr., Barnes helped coach 11 All-Big Ten defensive linemen, including three first-team selections and a second-team All-American.

Barnes taught defensive tackle PJ Mustifer who was a two-time captain of the Nittany Lions and a three-time All-Big Ten honoree.

who was a two-time captain of the Nittany Lions and a three-time All-Big Ten honoree. During the 2022 season, Penn State led the Big Ten with 104 tackles for loss (T-4th nationally) and 42 sacks (T-6th).

Defensive end Adisa Isaac returned from injury in 2022 and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

returned from injury in 2022 and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Among the defensive lineman in the Big Ten, Isaac’s 11 tackles for loss tied for third.

The combination with Isaac in 2022 was a defensive end to the transfer Hack Robinson who took All-Big Ten honorable mention, and according to Pro Football Focus, Power Five led edge rushers with a 91.6 pass rush rating.

who took All-Big Ten honorable mention, and according to Pro Football Focus, Power Five led edge rushers with a 91.6 pass rush rating. Barnes also teamed with defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, a transfer, during the 2021 season, helping him develop into a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a second-team FWAA All-American.

Ebiketie finished the year ranked first among Power Five defensive linemen in tackles for loss (17.0).

Under Barnes’ tutelage, Ebiketie also led the Big Ten in blocked field goals (2), was second in tackles for loss and third in sacks (9.5).

Mustipher (second team) and linebacker-converted to defensive end Jesse Luketa (third team) also earned all-conference laurels in 2021 for a defensive line unit that helped Penn State finish sixth nationally in points allowed (17.3).

In his freshman season, Barnes teamed with Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney, who became the first Penn State defensive duo to receive All-Big Ten first team honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998.

Oweh and Toney each earned 2021 NFL Combine invitations, while Toney accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Oweh was selected in the first round (31st overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the first Penn State defensive end to be selected in the first round since 2009 (Aaron Maybin).

Toney was selected by the Washington Football Team in the seventh round (246th overall) as he and Oweh became the first defensive end duo drafted in the same year for Penn State since 1975 (Mike Hartenstine and Greg Murphy). Performance as a player Barnes was a three-year letter winner on defensive end for Penn State (2012-2014) and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2012.

He spent two years in the NFL with the New York Jets (2015) and Kansas City Chiefs (2016), and an additional season in the AAF with the San Antonio Commanders in 2019. Coached prominent Penn State players Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State) Atlanta Falcons; 2022 NFL Draft Second Round Pick

Jesse Luketa (Penn State) Arizona Cardinals; 2022 NFL Draft pick for seventh round

Derrick Tangelo (Penn State) NFL (2022)

Odafe Oweh (Penn State) Baltimore Ravens; 2021 NFL Draft First Round Pick

