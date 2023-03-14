Game schedule for the Massachusetts high school hockey championship at TD Garden





No. 2 Sandwich, who won the 2022 Division 4 title in a double-overtime thriller over Watertown, 3-2, shoot for a replay against Norwell (3pm). No. 7 Xaverian, denied a year ago by Catholic Conference rival St. Johns Prep, takes on Pope Francis in the Division 1 championship (1 p.m.). Canton’s boys’ and girls’ teams have both earned the right to play for their respective Division 2 championships and will play back-to-back games similar to last year’s schedule. Get sports headlines The latest sports headlines from The Globe delivered to your inbox every morning. Tickets ($15) are available Monday through TD Garden via TicketMaster. Hockey final boys Sunday at TD Garden SECTION 1 Pope Francis (2/20/3) vs. Xaverian (8/16/0), 1 p.m. The Hawks return to the Garden with a roster of 10 underclassmen, hoping to change their fortunes from last season’s Finals against a powerful Cardinals team that dethroned defending champion and top-seeded St. Johns Prep in the semifinals. SECTION 2 Canton (21-3-0) vs. Hopkinton (20-4-0), 11 p.m The Hillers are back in the finals for the first time since 2019, resulting in a 3-2 loss to Wachusett in the Division 3 title game. Canton has worked its way to its fourth championship game in a row. SECTION 3 Nashoba (14-5-5) vs. Scituate (20-4-2), 5:30 PM On a prolific run by beating three senior series, Nashoba makes his first appearance at the Garden against a Sailors team brimming with talent, in pursuit of the program’s first title since 2007. SECTION 4 Norwell (24-1-0) v Sandwich (19-4-1), 3 p.m The Blue Knights are aiming for back-to-back championships. But the top-seeded Clippers will be highly motivated, they were eliminated last year by Sandwich in a 3-2 double overtime defeat in the semifinals. Girls State Finals Sunday at TD Garden SECTION 1 Shrewsbury (20-2-2) v St. Marys (25-1-0), 7.30pm The Spartans make their first appearance since their 2013 D1 state championship, as Shrewsbury plays in the state finals for the first time in the program’s history. SECTION 2 Canton (19-2-4) vs. Duxbury (1/23/2), 9 a.m Looking to turn their fortunes around after an overtime loss on the Garden ice to Algonquin last March, the Bulldogs meet the Dragons, a program that won three Division 2 championships and a Division 1 crown from 2011-14. Cam Kerry can be reached at [email protected]

