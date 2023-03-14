Will a new cricket league be able to break through in the US? | Cricket news

March 19 will be a landmark for cricket in the United States as NASA Johnson Space Center’s Visitor Center in Houston will host the player draft for the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) Twenty20 tournament expected to kick off in July. year.

MLC becomes the latest T20 league to appear around the world, just months after South Africa and the United Arab Emirates introduced their versions to the world of cricket and almost 15 years after Indian Premier League (IPL) changed cricket forever.

Al Jazeera spoke to MLC tournament director Justin Geale about the goals of the league, cricket in the US and whether the sport really needs another tournament.

Al Jazeera: Does cricket really need another tournament?

Justin Yellow: There is too much cricket, everyone will agree. It’s a very full calendar. But I think we have a few unique things here. One is our window and timing. We are very nice in July.

What cricket needs now is new markets. If we want to keep all this cricket, we have to reach new markets, new sponsors, and I think America is really the only realistic potential right now.

It’s such a big country and a very sophisticated sports market that is eager to do new things. In terms of growth, USA Cricket recognized this. Next year we will also organize 20 matches as part of the jointly organized World Cup with the West Indies. The projection for the game is strong here. If you look at the LA 2028 Olympics, hopefully we can include cricket.

There is also definitely a curiosity, no doubt about that. That’s why we strive to be here for the long haul.

Al Jazeera: From short stopovers to major competition, how far has cricket come in the US?

Yellow: It’s been tough. The biggest challenge in this country is the infrastructure, finding the right places to play the game. I am from Australia and I have worked in the IPL. When I arrived here three years ago I was surprised how good the domestic talent was. I was probably a bit shocked at where they played a lot, it was uneven outfields, football pitches, synthetic surfaces, mats, etc. We needed better facilities, that was our biggest challenge and will continue to be.

But that is improving and with it comes the ability to host the high-profile matches. In terms of a fan base, there is already an expat here or first and second generation Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, Afghans. Add to that Australians, South Africans and the English and on the other coast the West Indian population, there is enough knowledge and support of the game and that reassures us.

I think the bigger hook and goal is to bring new people into the sport, to convert Americans to cricket.

Al Jazeera: Is that one of MLC’s main goals? What about the sales and the spotlight?

Yellow: It has to be everything, to be honest.

If it doesn’t generate revenue, it won’t be sustainable. The opportunity here is huge. We talked about the second largest sport in the world in the largest sports media market in the world. If we get the product right, I’m sure the growth and revenue will come from commercial opportunities, not just here in the US, but also from broadcasting in India, where cricket revenue really comes from.

But as a league we first have to show that we can play good cricket. If we put a good product on the market, good stadiums, good players, good wickets, good umpires, it will show that we take cricket seriously and we will build it from there.

We can really reach people here who understand the game and then really try to expose it to a new audience. The American sports consumer is so sophisticated. It would be unrealistic to think that we will have full stadiums from day one and new audiences will come because they have heard about cricket. We need to tap into the existing fan base. We’ve also been developing the domestic players here for three years now, so they’re ready for this.

If we get the actual product right, the rest will follow pretty quickly.

Al Jazeera: How does the league look financially? What are the expenses, pay scales and salary caps like?

Yellow: The team owners are selected for many reasons. They have been told that they need to buy in and that this is going to take time. They must also commit to financing a stadium in their hometown. That’s a pretty big question and isn’t done in any other league. So these guys are serious about it. Because salary caps would be competitive from the start since all leagues take out the IPL. Definitely be competitive with the recent leagues like the ILT20 and SA20 and definitely have a bigger limit than something like the CPL.

The opportunity for players to come to America is an exciting one. While the money is there, it’s quite a nice idea to tour America, play cricket, take your family and your golf clubs with you. We didn’t really struggle at all while talking to players. Realistically, we need to manage expectations [with spending] and be wise in terms of our projections. There’s no point going bankrupt and not having year two.

Al Jazeera: What was the reaction of the sponsors? Have you managed to break into the US market?

Yellow: We’ve had a really good chat with all the usual suspects, as well as a few American brands. That’s a little slow because we’re selling a dream, a vision, and they’re committed to something they’re not familiar with. Were in pretty advanced talks for the MLC, but were also realistic. It will probably take a bit of a punt as it’s a new sport to them.

Al Jazeera: So where does the MLC and cricket in the US go from here?

Yellow: As we get more infrastructure, the seasons get longer and we can reach more cities. It’s also something we strive to attract younger and new people to the game. For the first time there is a career in cricket here. To date, if you are good at any sport, you go and play something else because there is a path to a scholarship and career.

MLC is also an opening for that. It is in everyone’s interest to make the US national team. Suddenly, many international teams will be eager to make their way to the West Indies or do standout tours. Commercially, that generates much more TV money and that money flows back to the players, the domestic structure.

Al Jazeera: What challenges do you see in achieving those goals?

Yellow: So we have no illusions about competing against the MLB tomorrow. We have the existing cricket fans, they need to rally and get some critical mass. Distribution is also important. We’re getting some mainstream coverage and that will help with exposure. We also need to manage expectations, as I said before. It is heavy. But our tournament window does help us, there is some downtime and hopefully we can attract new audiences.

It’s going to be a great ride, but the key is to get the first year going, show the world that we can put out a product, bring in a decent audience and I think the momentum will pick up quickly.