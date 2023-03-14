ESPN broadcasts CU Buff’s spring football game – BuffZone





Once an afterthought, the Colorado spring football game is suddenly a popular event. And, apparently, must-see TV. On Monday, CU announced that the spring game, scheduled for April 22 at 1 p.m. MT, will air on ESPN, giving fans a first taste of the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes. There will be 35 spring games airing on the ESPN platforms in the coming weeks, but CU’s Black & Gold Day is the only one on the main ESPN network. It’s great for our program, Rick George, CU’s athletic director, told BuffZone. It’s great for our university and I’m glad ESPN decided to air this game. It’s a credit to Coach Prime and his staff and our student-athletes to bring this kind of attention to our spring football game. A year ago, CU had an estimated 1,950 fans who attended the spring showcase for free and the event was broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. This year, for the time since the 1980s, CU is selling tickets to the game, with general admission seats costing $10 (students get free tickets). As of Monday, CU had sold 35,000 tickets and it will be by far the most attended spring game in the program’s history. Dating back to 1953, the highest attendance for a CU spring game was 17,800 in 2008. The past seven spring games (2015-22) have combined to bring a total of approximately 30,450 fans or an average of 4,350 per year to Folsom Field, despite tickets being vacant . In conjunction with the spring game, CU hosts a field day presented by the Children’s Hospital of Colorado. There will be inflatables and other games for kids, as well as field day activities with student-athletes from other sports. There will also be a signing session with current Buffs and former Buffs who played in the NFL from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Franklin Field. Tickets for the spring game are still available. CU opens its season on September 2 at TCU, with the home opener on September 9 against Nebraska. Tickets for one game will go on sale to the public in mid to late May.

