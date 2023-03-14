Womens Tennis Falls to Occidental to Open Spring Break Trip





Next game: against Ithaca College 3/14/2023 | 3 p.m March 14 (Tue) / 3 p.m in return for Ithaca College History ORLANDO, Florida (March 12, 2023) sophomore Emma Eguia secured a hard-fought three-set victory in the fourth singles, but the Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team fell to Occidental College late Sunday night in a non-conference game at the USTA National Tennis Center 8-1. Occidental swept the doubles and won five of six singles flights to move to 4-2. The Ducks fell to 0-4. Sunday-evening’s game was the first-ever meeting between the teams. Occidental jumped out to a 2-0 lead after wins on lines two and three. Graduated student Agatha Malinowski and freshmen Stephanie Untermeyer forced a tiebreak against Andei Fukushige and Sarah Fleming in the first doubles, but fell 7-2 to drop the game 8-7. Eguia had the Ducks’ only win of the day, beating Julia Chun 6-3, 2-6, 10-7. sophomore Isabella wife also rallied to force a deciding third set on line six, but fell 6–2, 3–6, 10–8 to Mathilde Depery. Next one: After rain postpones the Ducks’ game with Franklin & Marshall, Women’s Tennis turns its attention to a game with Ithaca College on March 14. The Bombers have won their last six between-program meetings, but Tuesday’s game will be the first meeting since 2018, which also took place in Orlando. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

