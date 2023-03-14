Three League Hockey corporate takeaways for adults

John M. O’Connor (Career Pro Inc.) is a multi-year leader in career coaching, outplacement and career services based in North Carolina.

While I could write an article on the subtleties of personality types and how emotional intelligence can be used to create high performing teams, it seems only right that I start on a more visceral note and dive into the lessons I’ve learned of the beer leagues, especially hockey.

Here are my three business takeaways from over 10 years of adult hockey.

1. People take their mental health issues to ice.

In my many teams and leagues, there was always someone that people warned you about: “He’s not very good, but he thinks he is and he’s in trouble. Stay away.” “That guy” (let’s call him Rick) was always working something out: his divorce, his job, or other frustrations. If you were playing against Rick, you could try to use Rick’s problems to your advantage, but that came at a cost. If Rick’s team was in the playoffs or some other stressful situation, you could probably have him commit a stupid penalty at a critical time. The risk? Someone on your team could get hurt, maybe even you.

The Beer League Takeaway: Say almost everyone you meet in a corporate setting has a problem that they need an outlet for, or maybe even medical treatment for, but they don’t get it. Under stress, you may provoke a negative reaction or try to escape the fact that they are taking their problems out on you. The power to deter someone can be lurking in just about anyone, but it’s more apparent in competition.

2. You can solve things in a playful way.

I’m not saying I’ve never worked out my frustrations like Rick on occasion, but other things about the beer league have helped me. When I was 15, I had the luxury and frustration of having to choose between two very expensive sports: hockey and wrestling. My parents are divorced and I spent summers in Iowa (wrestling country) and the rest of the year in Ohio (hockey country) so I had to choose between the two. I chose wrestling even though I loved hockey. When I came back to play the beer leagues in my 40s, this childhood baggage made me feel like I had to do something special with it. In my mind I did. Over the course of my beer league career, I’ve led several dysfunctional, combative teams to a free T-shirt and beer. It was fun. I found that I enjoyed the challenge of turning previous losers into winners.

The Beer League Takeaway: As low as the stakes were at these championships, we probably had 10 fans, most of them wives, girlfriends or kids, they meant a lot to everyone on those teams. People got choked up giving speeches about why it was important to win the T-shirt and what it meant to them. They can tell you a story about a lost brother and how much it would have meant to him to be part of this team. A prominent businessman said to me after winning a beer league tournament, “You know, all my achievements in business, I’d like to give a lot for now.” Small wins can mean a lot.

3. Playing can create a sense of freedom.

When you throw so many people from so many backgrounds together in a random setting like a sports team, relationships start to form. Achieving something together through play has something permanent. I built several bonds that lasted about 20 years simply by playing hockey after work or in the middle of the night. Some people joined the league solely for the camaraderie, while other people were there to practice and still others needed the sacred space of the hockey locker room to feel like they could say anything. In the locker room, you can throw out a silly statement and shut up, but it’s always with goodwill. And occasionally, silliness aside, I’ve heard unfettered, excellent advice.

The Beer League Takeaway: There should be a place in your working life that works like a beer league locker room, where you can say just about anything, laugh at yourself and others in not-too-destructive ways, and not worry make someone that is checking every word. Find a way to create a locker room experience with your colleagues, preferably outside of work, so there are still some parameters, but people can be people and let their guard down.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, the most important business takeaway from amateur sports is a simple reminder: Get in touch with the joy of your life at work. It doesn’t have to be a distraction to be interested in colleagues and what fuels their competitive spirit, what outlets they have in their lives. Little things are important. I’ve seen so many people whose desk has no family photos, no personality; it’s all business. Make those hobbies outside of work part of the conversation at work. Bring a sense of playfulness and your whole person a little bit more into projects and problem solving. That way, even without beer or ball games, you can form bonds that are lasting and meaningful.

