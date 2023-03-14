Michigan football, reverse mailbag basketball: What do you think of the Wolverines?

ANN ARBOR, Michigan. For the first time since 2015, a men’s NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled without Michigan in the field.

Michigan’s streak of five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances is in the past, but there’s still plenty to cover in this Reverse Mailbag, from spring football to the NFL Draft to the future of the Juwan Howard program. To refresh your memory from the first edition last summer, I’ll provide the questions and give you your answers in the comments. I’ll choose the best later this week to mark next to my own answers.

Let’s dive in.

Question 1: Jim Harbaugh was No. 4 on Bruce Feldman’s list of the greatest coaches in college football, and Stewart Mandel has him at No. 6. Is that too high? Too low? Make your case for Harbaugh’s place on the list.

Question 2: Your mileage may vary, but there’s little doubt that Harbaugh is currently a top-10 coach in college football. He doesn’t have a top-10 salary, and he’ll only fall further behind as top coaches negotiate new contracts.

Harbaugh will earn $7.19 million in guaranteed wages this season, plus a $1 million pension contribution due December 31. In the Big Ten, it places him behind Michigan States Mel Tucker ($9.5 million), Ohio States Ryan Day ($9.5 million), and Penn States James Franklin ($7.5 million plus a $1 million life insurance loan). . Lincoln Riley will be at or near the top of this list once USC joins the league, and Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell will earn $7.5 million in his first full season with Wisconsin.

Harbaugh is in the second year of a five-year contract he signed after the 2021 season, so there is no major rush to renegotiate. There is also a cloud of an NCAA investigation hanging over the Harbaugh program. Given all of these factors, what is your best guess of what will happen to Harbaugh’s contract in the off-season?

Question 3: Putting Howard on the hot seat feels premature, but this offseason is crucial if he wants to get Michigan back on a winning track. His first four seasons have been a mixed bag, from the high of winning the Big Ten and making the Elite Eight two years ago to the low of last year’s suspension and a 17-15 finish this season. Heading into Year 5, it feels like it could go either way.

The Wolverines have two underclassmen with NBA decisions to make in freshman Jett Howard and sophomore Kobe Bufkin, and Hunter Dickinson will have to decide whether to play a fourth season at Michigan or take his chances at the next level. If everyone returns, the Wolverines could be ready for a bounceback season. When everyone leaves, the program could be headed for a major rebuild.

Two-part question: If you’re Howard, what’s your off-season plan to fix Michigan’s woes? And if you’re athletic director Warde Manuel, what do you need next season to be sure of the direction of the program?

Question 4. On the way to the NFL combination, The athleticDane Brugler had four Michigan players ranked among his top-100 prospects. DJ Turner helped his stock by running one of the fastest 40s in combine history, and Luke Schoonmaker also had a great all-around combine performance.

Rank Michigan’s top five prospects in order and make your prediction for where each prospect will land in the draft.

Question 5. Much attention has been paid to the fact that Michigan has not signed a top-100 player in its recruiting class for 2023. The Wolverines have yet to secure a top-100 commitment for the Class of 2024, though their class has got off to a strong start with five four-star commitments.

With Michigan more than two years away from its last five-star commitment and quarterback Jadyn Davis still undecided, what are your concerns about the program’s ability to close with elite prospects? And what is a realistic expectation for where Michigan’s class may finish in the overall standings in 2024?

Question 6: The rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has been a gamut of emotions this year, from the ugly scene in the Michigan Stadium tunnel to the show of unity at the Crisler Center following the East Lansing campus shooting.

How important is it for the Big Ten to keep Michigan-Michigan State as a permanent rivalry in the new football scheduling model? Would Michigan be better off playing Ohio State, Penn State, and one of the LA schools once the Big Ten expands?

Question 7: The Big Ten Championship Game has been played in Indianapolis since its inception and will return to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2023 and 2024. What should the new Big Ten commissioner do with the championship game once the current contract is up? If the game isn’t anchored in a particular city, what stadiums would you like to have on the rotation?

