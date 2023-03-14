WATCH: Minnesota’s ‘All Hockey Hair Team’ Unveiled at State School Tournament

When it comes to hockey, the state of Minnesota has been home to some of the sport’s best players over the years. It’s also home to some of the best lettuce in the sport – at every level.

The Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament has unveiled its annual All Hockey Hair Team. The 2023 All Hockey Hair Team video features introductions from some of the top players from across the state, and some impressive hair was on display.

Watch the video below:

Most of these high school students look like they could pass for professional athletes given the moves they have on their heads. What’s most impressive is the fact that each player seemed to have a different style as you saw everything from an afro to a mullet take center stage.

Minnesota’s All Hockey Hair Team is an annual tradition. The video helps raise money for the Hendrickson Foundation, which supports sled, special, military blind and deaf hockey players in the state of Minnesota.

The tournament ended on Saturday night with Grand Rapids beating Moorhead 6-3, but that wasn’t exactly what made headlines when it came to the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament.

With all proceeds from the video going to charity, it’s a great tradition that Minnesota has on its hands… err heads.