Alcaraz, Swiatek march on at Indian Wells, Murray falls

Carlos Alcaraz knocked out Tallon Greek track and reached the fourth round in Indian Wells.

Veteran Andy Murray lost to British compatriot Jack Draper.

Women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek fended off Bianca Andreescu’s challenge.

Carlos Alcaraz fended off the stubborn Tallon Greek track 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Monday to reach the fourth round in Indian Wells, where he and top seed Iga Swiatek, Iga Swiatek, passed tough tests in the California desert.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz had a difficult time breaking through against his determined Dutch foe, who had won their only previous hard court meeting.

He didn’t get a break point in the first set and neither of his two could convert.

A strong start in the tiebreak proved the difference, Alcaraz ended the set with a forehand winner on his second set point.

He rolled from there and broke Greek track in the second game en route to a 3-0 lead in the second set.

“It was a very tough match,” Alcaraz said of his 100th victory in an ATP Tour match. “Tallon is playing great, I really had to be focused. Of course playing with a lot of wind like today is also tough.

“I had chances at the start of the first set, but I didn’t take them.

“In the second set I took my chances that I had in the beginning and that allowed me to play more relaxed.”

Alcaraz will face Britain’s Jack Draper for a place in the quarter-finals after Draper defeated former world number one Andy Murray 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.

World number one Swiatek, who aimed to become the first woman since Martina Navratilova in 1990 and ’91 to win back-to-back titles in the combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 event, upped her game when she had to for a 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory over Canada’s Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu, whose 2019 Indian Wells title proved to be the springboard to a breakaway season with a US Open crown, pushed Swiatek through stiff baseline rallies and traded six service breaks with the reigning French and US Open champion in the second set, but was knocked out in the second set. overpowered the second set. the tiebreak.

“Bianca can change the rhythm quite well on this surface, it can get difficult,” Swiatek said, but she added that she was “happy to get the chance to play a little more under pressure and see how I deal with That.”

Swiatek next faces another former US Open champion in Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who took an impressive 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Raducanu, who has been battling nagging wrist problems and tonsillitis in recent weeks, recorded her best win since capturing the US Open two years ago.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan secured her ticket to the fourth round with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over former champion Paula Badosa of Spain.

Rybakina, tenth in the world after a runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open in January, had lost her last three matches to Badosa – her doubles partner this week.

Fourth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur, playing her first tournament since missing Doha and Dubai after knee surgery, was beaten 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 by Czech Marketa Vondrousova – the same woman who upset Jabeur made in the second round of the Australian Open.

In another rematch of a second-round Australian Open clash, fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6–4, 6–7 (5/7), 6–1.

Fritz continues quietly

In other men’s, defending champion Taylor Fritz passed Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, 37, beat 19-year-old seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5.

Wawrinka, a former world number three, now ranked 100th, avenged a first-round defeat by the Dane at the Paris Masters in November, where Rune saved three match points to launch his run to a maiden Masters title .

Murray, 35, who was trying to fight his way back after hip replacement surgery, was unable to pull off a similar performance against his 21-year-old compatriot Draper.

Draper led the first set 3-1, but was heartbroken when he served for the set at 5-4.

He had to save a set point with an ace but was never behind in the tiebreak. Draper won the last four games to win his first encounter with his childhood hero.

“I’ve looked up to Andy since I was so young,” Draper said. “I saw him win Wimbledon for the first time in 2013… He is a very special person, a great champion, a great human being and I have the privilege of playing against him on this field.”