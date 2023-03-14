Sports
‘Is this what you want for Test cricket?’: asks Gavaskar, Hayden speaks | Cricket
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Australia great Matthew Hayden didn’t even see it after the 4th test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad ended in a draw. Although India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series 2-1, it was a bit of a shock that the series decider ended in stalemate after the first three Tests ended in three days. This is India’s fourth straight Test series victory over Australia, and while there have been close draws between the two teams before, the one Ahmedabad ended up being a bit of a damper with just three innings possible in four days.
That brings the focus to you expected it to be good on the field. After being criticized for producing rank turners especially those at Indore’s Holkar Stadium which received a poor rating from the ICC along with three penalty points, Narendra Modi Stadium produced an absolute belter with nothing in it for the bowlers. Australia hit 480 first, in response to which India hammered 571. At that point itself, the result had become a foregone conclusion.
Gavaskar weighs in on the pitch debate, especially given that the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ended in a last-ball thriller with the Kane Williamson diving to give his side victory. for Test cricket, fields where wickets hardly fall are not very conducive either.
“If you look honestly at what happened, during the last session on day 4, and even the first innings of both teams were not completed. is – Yes, no game should end in 3 days either; I understand that. But is this what you want for Test cricket Where on the 4th day both teams’ first innings were not complete,” Gavaskar said while commenting during the 4th Test between India and Australia.
“These last minute dotcoms don’t work in cricket. Every now and then you have those sudden meltdowns when a match starts, but on a pitch like this I doubt Australia would lose more than 3-4 wickets.”
His partner Hayden disagreed entirely with Gavaskar’s assessment, although his position stemmed from the fact that the Ahmedabad test attracted a fair amount of crowd on three days out of five. Hayden, who has been very vocal about the pitches in the first three Tests and how Test cricket is stripped of its glory, emphasized the unique appeal of the Ahmedabad match which ultimately succeeded in drawing the crowd to the stadium.
“I understand what Sunny G was trying to say. I also appreciate and respect that this wicket has gone in the absolute opposite direction. The general view I have on all wickets – no matter where it is played – is that it should be a must produce an even match. There must be a result, because that is what is needed in Test cricket. But also look at the crowd turnout,” said Hayden.
“On Day 1, about 60,000 people came. Big day for our countries with both our Prime Ministers here, the big diplomatic conclave, sports communities all paying attention to Test Cricket. On Friday it was a bit quiet, but on Saturday there were people in. And the logbook of 25,000 people was kept all Sunday. Test matches cricket and is special and iconic series are special when people attend. I love test matches going into the fifth day; just to see that real battle Otherwise, play a 3-day game, a 4-day game, don’t call it Test Cricket; call it something else.”
