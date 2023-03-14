Corbin girls’ tennis team takes wins over Harlan County and Casey County | Sport

CORBIN The Corbin girls’ tennis team played host to Harlan County and Casey County at the Curt Hart Tennis Complex and racked up two impressive victories.
The Lady Redhounds pulled off an easy 6-0 win in the game (extending their 2023 season record to 3-0) over Harlan County, with their only challenge coming in the doubles spot where Allison tied Lundy and Abby Lunsford for the narrow victory over Gaw. and Hal, 6-4, 7-5.
We certainly didn’t give our best in this one doubles match, said Corbin coach Chris Jones. We were lucky enough to escape with the win over a pretty good Harlan County team. It’s still early in the season and I’m looking forward to seeing our girls get that mental toughness needed to win tennis matches. Overall, we’ve done really well.
Corbin’s second game of the day turned out to be an 8-1 victory over Casey County, extending the season’s record to 4-0.
Casey County has a great group of players, parents and coaches, Jones said. We always love playing them as we both push each other to be ready for battle before we start major plays within our respective regions.
Corbin 6, Harlan County 0
Single people
1. Kaiden Walden (C) defeats. L. Hall (HC), 8-2
2. Defeats Allison Lundy (C). A. Gaw (HC), 8-1
3. Abby Lunsford (C) beats. K Dunn (HC), 8-2
Doubles
1. Lundy/Lunsford (C) defeats. Gaw/Hall (HC), 6-4, 7-5
2. Haley Carr/Mary Alice McVey (C) def. Dunn/Daniels (HC), 8-1
3. Defeat Karlee Dickerson/Addison Bingham (C). Bal/Day (HC), 8-2
Corbin 8, Casey County 1
Single people
1. Olivia McArthur (C) defeated. L. Baldwin (CC), 8-5
2. Lindsay Jones (C) defeats. K. Cundiff (CC), 8-0
3. Katie Morton (C) defeated. G. Demrow (CC), 8-1
4. Kaiden Walden (C) defeats. K. Cundiff (CC), 8-3
5. Mary Alice McVey (C) beats. J. King (CC), 8-4
6. Haley Carr (C) lost to Mr. Cain (CC), 8-1
Doubles
1. McArthur/Morton (C) defeats. Demrow/Cundiff (CC), 8-6
2. Jones/Walden (C) defeats. King/Cundiff (CC), 8-1
3. Allison Lundy/Abby Lunsford (C) defeated. Baldwin/Carey (CC), 8-2