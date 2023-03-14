La Jolla Tennis Club hires ‘equipment nerd’ as new manager

Despite playing for years, the new manager of the La Jolla Tennis Club, Jon Ross, is looking forward to leaving the court and entering the clubhouse.

The self-proclaimed material nerd took up his new position on March 6. He is the fourth manager the club has had in the last two years.

I liken my love of equipment to that of cars, Ross said. There are different brands, models, versions. The same goes for rackets. They each have their own lines within the brand; some help with more spin, others have more speed. I can tell you the weight of a racket depending on the brand.

It’s important to know the equipment so if something is wrong with the racket someone is there to look at it. I also know that the members here are customers of the store and like to talk about rackets, so the information that can be useful or build relationships with members.

During his first week on the job, Ross brought a stringing machine to the clubhouse for members to use. Members have said they want one on site and are excited to have it, he said.

Ross, who worked at the Racket Stringing Workshop down the street and at other tennis-related shops in San Diego, has been a member of the La Jolla Tennis Club for many years. When the opportunity arose to use his expertise there, he grabbed it with both hands.

The club is a great place. You can’t play for a cheaper rate anywhere else, Ross said. I’m excited to be here. I’m really happy since I started. I’m not exhausted when I get home. This is a relief. Having been a member and participated I know what it’s like to be on their side of the equation and can help the members.

The first thing he wants to do is get the clubhouse and inventory in order, he said.

I want to look at what’s in store compared to what we need so we can order products more easily, he said. I like to intervene and arrange things. I came in and saw some things that need to be cleaned up, so I’ll take care of that.

The La Jolla Tennis Club, a public facility, is located at 7632 Draper Ave. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Ross was hired as club manager after former manager Mike Van Zutphen stepped down so he could teach elsewhere, said board chairman Alex Brown.

Van Zutphen was hired last May after the board, responsible for running the club as a non-profit service to the city of San Diego on city-owned courts at 7632 Draper Ave., spent $20,000 to get it in South Carolina-based McMahon to use Careers in a nationwide search for a new manager. When collecting feedback from members, there was discussion whether managers should also offer coaching services.

In addition to sticker shock over the expenses, some members said allowing the manager to teach would compete unfairly with instructors who hire jobs to offer private lessons. As the board terminated some coaches’ contracts in May 2021, some said hiring someone to teach alongside managing the club would pose a number of problems.

Others said local coaches already familiar with the courts would be ideal managerial candidates.

Unlike past managers who were also coaches, Ross said he has no interest in teaching. But like former managers, he enjoys court time if he can get it after work.

I started playing tennis when I was 7 years old, when I moved to a neighborhood with a tennis club, he said. After playing for a few months, a neighbor noticed I had potential, so I trained and played tennis for Rancho Bernardo High School. I was part of the team when it was eighth in the country. … Because high school was tennis, tennis, tennis, when it came to college I decided I had given my life to the sport, so I quit tennis for a while so I could be a normal student.

When the pandemic hit, I picked up a racket again because it was a socially distanced sport and I got right back into it.

The recent stream of La Jolla Tennis Club managers began when Scott Farr turned down a pay cut and left in April 2021 after 15 years. Soon after, the board hired Vic Kramitz to manage the club. However, Kramitz’s contract was terminated in late 2021 after the board learned that he was paying himself overtime while also taking nearly a full day off a week, according to Brown.

Kramitz declined to comment at the time on the reasons for his departure.

For more information on the La Jolla Tennis Club, visit ljtc.org.