Sports
MIAA Announces Schedule for Hockey State Finals at TD Garden
The MIAA announced Monday the schedule for the six games of the state championship at TD Garden on Sunday, March 19.
Five locals will be in action, starting with a Canton High girls/boys doubleheader right away. (The Canton girls will face Duxbury.) The Norwell and Scituate boys will go back-to-back later in the day.
More:The South Shore High School tournament scoreboard on Saturday and Sunday
Tickets cost $14.50 each (plus a $1.45 handling fee) and are on sale via the TD Garden box office via TicketMaster.One ticket is valid for all six matches, but re-entry to TD Garden is not permitted without an additional ticket.
All six state championship games will also be streamed live on the NFHS network.
This is the schedule:
DIV. 2 GIRLS – 9am
The match: No. 2 Duxbury (23-1-2) vs. No. 4 Canton (19-2-4)
The local setup: Duxbury lost his top two scorers from last year – one to prep school, the other to injury – but the Dragons have only been beaten once, by Bishop Feehan. Duxbury is seeking his first crown since winning the Div. 1 title in 2014; the Dragons also won Div. 2 championships in 2011, 2012 and 2013. …Canton lost the state finals in 2017 and 2018, shared the 2020 crown with Wellesley when COVID forced the cancellation of all finals, and lost in overtime in the state title game to Algonquin in overtime. … These teams skated to a 1-1 tie at their only regular season meeting on February 11.
More:‘I can’t believe it’s real’: Norton helps hit Duxbury girls’ hockey tickets to Garden
More:Canton boys, girls hockey went back to TD Garden for annual state championships
DIV. 2 GUYS — 11am
The match: Canton No. 3 (21-4) vs. Hopkinton No. 8 (20-4)
The local setup: Canton has earned its fourth consecutive invitation to the Garden. The Bulldogs defeated Tewksbury to claim the 2019 crown (and complete a 25-0-1 season). They shared the 2020 crown with Lincoln-Sudbury as COVID forced all state finals to be canceled. And they fell 3-1 to Tewksbury in last year’s title game. … Hopkinton senior Pavit Mehra scored four times in less than 11 minutes to crack open Sunday’s 5-1 semi-final conquest of No. 4 Walpole.
More:Canton boys, girls hockey went back to TD Garden for annual state championships
DIV. 1 BOYS — 1 p.m
The match: No. 4 Pope Francis (20-2-3) vs. No. 7 Xaverian (16-8)
The set-up: Pope Francis defeated No. 1 St. John’s Prep in Sunday’s semifinals, while Xaverian defeated fellow underdog No. 14 Reading 1-0 in OT. … For what it’s worth, Hingham defeated Pope Francis during the regular season, and Marshfield lost to Xaverian in OT and Pope Francis by a goal in the Elite 8.
DIV. 4 GUYS – 3pm
The match: No. 1 Norwell (24-1) vs. No. 2 Sandwich (19-4-1)
The local setup: In the only 1 vs. 2 game on the slate, the Clippers hope to break through for their first-ever state crown. This will be Norwell’s first trip to the Garden after state semifinal losses in 2009, 2015 and 2022. Last year’s near-miss came at the hands of eventual champion Sandwich in double-OT. Norwell’s only loss was to Div. 1 semi-finalist Duxbury on December 29. … Playing at home (Gallo Arena in Bourne) Sandwich defeated Nantucket 3-0 in Saturday’s semi-final behind Colin McIver’s hat-trick.
More:The wait is over: Norwell High boys’ hockey play in the state finals for the first time
DIV. 3 GUYS — 5:30 PM
The match: No. 1 Scituate (20-4-2) vs. No. 11 Nashoba (14-5-5)
The local setup: The Sailors are back in the Garden for the first time since losing the 2017 State Finals 5-4 to Lowell Catholic. They came close last winter, falling 1–0 to eventual champions Hanover in the state semi-final. Johnny Donahue scored twice for Scituate in Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over No. 5 Watertown. … Nashoba conceded two goals from defender Dillan Lowe to defeat No. 10 Triton 4-1 in Sunday’s semi-final. This will be the Wolves’ first appearance in the Garden.
More:Scituate High boys’ hockey earns chance to play for MIAA Division 3 state title
DIV. 1 GIRLS — 7:30 p.m
The match: No. 1 St. Mary’s-Lynn (25-1) vs. No. 3 Shrewsbury (20-2-2)
The set-up: Archbishop Williams is the only team to beat St. Mary’s this season, winning 3-2 in overtime on January 28 at Canton SportsPlex. goal games against Notre Dame Academy. … Speaking of NDA, the Cougars gave Shrewsbury a fight before losing 4-3 in the semifinals. Shrewsbury also had his hands full with Hingham, winning 3-2 in double-OT in the Elite 8.
