WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants’ Harleen Deol believes ‘cricket is everyone’s game’





Gujarat Giants superstar Harleen Deol posted a photo of herself on social media wearing a jersey that read ‘cricket is for everyone’ during the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) first season.

The Giants cricketer posted the photo the week of International Women’s Day and captioned it “this is just the beginning”. The inaugural season of the WPL promises to give many aspiring young women’s cricketers a visible stage to showcase their skills to the world. The 24-year-old cricketer was brought by the Ginats for 40 Lakhs. Indian cricket fans and the team management would hope that this would lay the groundwork for improving women’s cricket in the country. It would also hope that the women’s game WPL can do what the men’s IPL has been doing since 2008, both in terms of player finances and depth of quality players. Despite a star-studded lineup, Deols’ Giants is struggling this season and is on the fourth table. Their recent defeat to Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets is a bull’s-eye for their ambitions to qualify for the play-offs. Shafali Verma hit a 19-ball fifty as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets in the Women’s Premier League at DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday. Marizanne Kapp returned with sensational figures of 5 for 15 while Shikha Pandey claimed 3/26 as Delhi Capitals limited Gujarat Giants to 105 for nine after opting to bat. Chasing a paltry 106, Delhi galloped home in just 7.1 overs, with Shafali starring in her whirlwind 76 not off 28 balls (104, 56), her second fifty in the WPL.

