FC Bayern Munich and Los Angeles football club launch joint venture to develop talent





FC Bayern Munich and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced a global football development partnership, called Red&Gold Football, which will provide a platform for young talent with high-level development and a stepping stone to first-team football. With the initiative, the European superpower and the reigning Major League Soccer champions set up a joint venture in Munich.

A partnership of this magnitude is the next step in our evolution as a club, said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. We are extremely excited to partner with FC Bayern to identify and develop young talent in Southern California and beyond and believe this relationship will provide players across all our systems with the opportunity to maximize their potential and provide a clear path to football featured in the first team.

FC Bayern and LAFC each own 50 percent of the shares in “Red&Gold Football”. The joint venture aims to further collaborate with other football clubs and development academies around the world as part of a global development initiative.

“FC Bayern will expand the promotion of young talent with Los Angeles Football Club. Football is developing rapidly at an international level, which you can also see on the transfer market. We see this collaboration as an opportunity to strengthen FC Bayern in the sporting competition. ” with the best clubs in Europe and the Bundesliga. The fact that the 2026 World Cup will largely take place in the US, where we already have an office in New York, makes Los Angeles even more attractive. I expect a quality boost and young talent in Major League Soccer, which will have a positive impact on our cooperation,” said Oliver Kahn, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Bayern.

FC Bayern Munich opened its first international office in New York in 2014 with the ambition to support the growth of football and the level of play in North America. Following the success of its first international venture, the club opened an office in Shanghai in March 2017 and in Bangkok in April 2022.

“Partnering with Los Angeles Football Club gives us the opportunity to develop talent internationally within our own system. Our campus, which remains at the heart of FC Bayern’s youth development, will also benefit,” said Hasan Salihamidzic, Chief Sports Officer of FC Bayern. in the future we will be able to offer our young players an even more tailored career path and thus a better transition to our professional teams and professional football. This makes FC Bayern more attractive as a youth academy club.”

This is truly a special moment for LAFC, said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman. We look forward to working with our partner FC Bayern to not only develop talent and further grow our sport and brand on the global stage, but also share best practices and improve our organizations off the pitch.

LAFC, the 2022 MLS Cup Champion, has represented the greater Los Angeles area in the MLS since 2018. Dedicated to building a world-class club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles, the two-time Supporters Shield champions are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for enthusiasts. As of 2018, LAFC has won more regular season games than any MLS club and sold out every regular season and playoff game.

