The Olentangy Liberty hockey team celebrates the program’s first state championship after a 6-2 victory over Hunting Valley University School in the state finals on Sunday at the Nationwide Arena. Michael Rich | For the Gazette “>

COLUMBUS — Charlie Hughes may have shied away from taking all the credit for leading the Olentangy Liberty hockey team to a state championship.

But he certainly didn’t shy away from the moment in the Patriots’ 6-2 victory over Hunting Valley University School at the Nationwide Arena on Sunday.

“No, no,” said Hughes afterwards with a wry smile after senior defender Jacob Kempa credited him as the difference maker for Liberty this season.

“Buying was a big part of it,” he added. “When we came in we knew what to do. Everyone stuck to their role. That’s a big part of it – trust yourself, trust your teammates and trust your coaches. We did that and I think it shows here.”

Hughes, a freshman player with the Patriots after spending his first three AAA seasons with the New Jersey Junior Titans and the Ohio Blue Jackets, scored four goals and was 21 of 26 in faceoffs to lead the Patriots (39- 1-1 ). Sophomore forward Jake Struck had three assists.

“Oh, no regrets,” he said when asked about the decision to play with Liberty. “I should have done it sooner. But I’m glad we have a state championship. This has probably been the best week of my life.”

With the win, the Patriots become the first central Ohio team to win a state championship in the OHSAA Tournament’s 45-year history. It is also Liberty’s third team championship after the boys’ soccer team won in 2012 and the baseball team won in 2018.

The Patriots, ranked second in the state according to MyHockeyRankings.com, defeated top-ranked Cleveland St. Ignatius 4–3 in the semifinals to become the second central Ohio team to play for a title after Dublin Jerome in 2019.

“Charlie was the difference,” Liberty coach Kevin Alexander said. “I don’t think (anyone on the team) would contradict that. These guys just needed an extra push to get over the top.”

It’s a far cry from how the season ended last year when the Patriots lost 3-2 to Upper Arlington, where the game-winning goal was scored with 4.9 seconds remaining in the rules.

This season, the Patriots rolled through the regional tournament, beating their opponents 43-4, including a 10-1 win over the Golden Bears in the Finals to avenge last season’s loss.

“The feeling of not winning such an important game is just awful,” said senior defenseman Carson Reynolds. “So we just made sure it wouldn’t happen again.”

Liberty finished the season with an 18-game winning streak, tying Walsh-Jesuit 2–2 on January 15, and a 35-game undefeated streak that included its only loss of the season against Lakewood St. Edward 3- 0 on Nov. 2. 27 in the team’s fifth game.

“I wouldn’t call it perfect, to be honest,” senior defender Vinny Rengel said. “We have had our ups and downs. But when you finish like we did, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Hughes’ first goal, which came on a power play with 5:58 left in the first period, gave Liberty the lead.

He scored twice more in the second period around a Reynolds goal that took the lead to four. The three goals came within about 2 and a half minutes of each other.

Samonte Martin and Luke Palmer each scored within 22 seconds of each other as the Preppers (29-9-1) closed 4-2 late in the second. But that’s as close as it came.

“Their chemistry between them was great,” said college senior defense attorney Will Genovese. “They were flying around, pulling guys in and just pulling it off. They beat us with their speed and good puck movement. So it was hard to defend.”

Noah Caballero had 38 saves for the Preppers, who were outshot 44-20.

“I don’t think we’ve been out-shot all year,” said Alexander. “That’s how sneaky these guys were.”

Contact Michael Rich at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy.