Baseball welcomes Villanova for 2023 Home Opener Wednesday





PHILADELPHIA After going 5-6 in their season-opening 11-game road trip, the University of Pennsylvania Philly baseball team welcomes foe Villanova to the newly renovated Tommy Lasorda Field at Meiklejohn Stadium for the 2023 home opener on Wednesday afternoon. After a season-opening sweep at the hands of #23 South Carolina, Penn picked up series victories over Lamar and Tulane and shared a two-game set with Nicholls State. Penn (5-6) v Villanova (1-13)

Wednesday March 15 | 3 p.m. (WATCH | Live statistics) The series: Villanova Wednesday’s game will be Penn’s 106th time facing Villanova. The Philadelphia Big 5 rivals first met in 1905, with the Wildcats winning 3-2. Villanova has the series advantage with a 62-43 record, including four straight wins from 2019. Preview of Penn Penn went 3-2 against Nicholls State and Tulane last week, sharing a two-game series with the Colonels, before taking two of three from the Green Wave. Davis Baker was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week after hitting .545 with five runs and four RBI. Ben Miller batted .364 with three home runs, seven runs and six RBI, scoring in all five of Penn’s games, while Wyatt Henseler hit three home runs and drove in six. Ryan Dromboski made a career outing on the mound in the series win at Tulane on Sunday, allowing just two runs in a career-best six innings and striking out six. Scout Villanova The Wildcats struggled at the plate this season, hitting .204 as a team, with only three daily players hitting .212 or better. One of those three is a former Quaker Craig Larsen W’22, whose 16 hits, six doubles and nine RBI are all team records, while his .271 average ranks second on the team. Villanova’s pitchers have allowed at least seven runs in 11 games this season, including six of the last seven. Sal Fusco was Nova’s best starter this season, allowing six runs in 16 innings over his last four starts, having allowed six runs in 3.1 innings in his first start of the season. Reliever Stephen Turzai had allowed just three runs in nine innings in his first seven appearances before allowing three runs in three innings in his last appearance on Sunday. Graham Moore was the Wildcats’ opener in their final two weekday games, totaling three innings, while allowing one run and striking out two. #QuakeShow

#FightOnPenn

