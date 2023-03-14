Sports
He has already left an indelible mark on this football team
Welcome back, Wes! I hope you had a nice holiday and rest. Not much news last week; just two offsetting picks and a few new coaches. The Bears made a potentially groundbreaking trade if they have the right QB. Wishing you the best as you head towards March 15th.
I may need it. Good morning!
Mike from St. Louis Park, MN
Kicking off the annual “Be Nice to Wes Week” and knowing the new year starts Wednesday, had Mike circled this week months in advance on his calendar or what? It sure feels like something is about to happen, right?
This one is actually on me. I left last week because I was supposed to go to Vegas for UFC 285 with a friend, but those plans fell through at the last minute. So I just stayed in Green Bay instead and burned up some PTO. Our vacation time resets at the end of the month, so Spoff and I are usually in a pinch to get our hours in anyway.
Happy summer time. What is the difference between the duties of an “Assistant Head Coach” versus that of a “Coordinator?” Or is this just a defensive contractual clause to prevent other teams from poaching coaching talent? Thank you very much for everything you do.
That’s probably the first time anyone has wished me that, so thank you James. It’s a big deal in the NFL to become an assistant head coach. However, I don’t think Rich Bisaccia’s day-to-day responsibilities will change too much. It’s just more of a recognition of everything he’s brought to Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff. It also speaks volumes that he is the first coach to win that title under LaFleur, who is now entering his fifth season at Green Bay. It’s a well-deserved promotion. He has already left an indelible mark on this football team.
Mary Ann of Black Mountain, NC
Do you agree that keeping Tom Clements on the coaching staff, with or without “12,” is one of the most important staffing decisions of the off-season?
Agreed. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Jordan Love made the most important steps in his young career under Clements’ guidance. He has quietly been a central part of the success the Packers have enjoyed over the past 15 years.
Tim Lester has quite the resume! Glad he’s on the coaching staff. However, “senior analyst” seems too vague. What does that actually mean and what will his role be? Will he be involved in offense, defense, special teams or all of the above?
The Packers have brought on an experienced coach as a senior analyst in recent years, including Butch Barry and John Donovan. That person’s main job is to bring an offensive perspective to the defensive conference room. They do everything from special cross-the-hall projects to game prep.
Terrance from Sun Prairie, WI
Which player will break through next year?
QuayWalker. You all know how much I loved watching him play and I believe he will come back hungry and determined to show what he is all about in 2023. Walker has the drive and fire to match his exceptional physical gifts. He just has to use it.
In regards to the idea that Christian Watson may be injury prone, the nature of the injuries indicates to me that they were more unfortunate circumstances than an indicator of a pattern. Matthew Stafford was labeled injury prone due to his injuries in his first few years. He became one of the more durable QBs in the league over the course of his career. It’s way too early for me to worry about our young WR.
Christian Watson will be fine. He already said at the end of the season that he plans to spend a lot of time on his body in the off-season to avoid soft tissue injuries next season.
So on Friday night, Keith from Bakersfield compares three great QBs in a row to hitting the roulette wheel three times in a row. On the same Friday night, this Inbox reader watched “A Night in Casablanca” and there’s Harpo Marx hitting Red 5 with three consecutive spins… Must be some kind of omen, right?
Maybe. Probability is possibility, not inevitability. While I fully admit that it’s not easy for a team to win three consecutive elite quarterbacks, the eternal optimist in me thinks more about the third spin than the first two. Because that’s all that matters. Whether it’s a series of QBs or tight goals, drafting elite players is a 1-on-1 proposition.
Gabor from Budapest, Hungary
Good morning. Can you imagine a TV show about Aaron Rodgers announcing his decision, similar to the one with LeBron James in 2010?
I couldn’t imagine a professional athlete doing that again.
Welcome back, Wes. “Broadway Aaron” just doesn’t sound right. Regardless of how that situation is resolved, my loyalty will always remain with the team…legendary players, coaches, Lambeau Field and the uniform down to the “G” logo. Am I in the minority in this?
I do not think so. I think we can all appreciate what Aaron Rodgers contributed to this franchise’s illustrious history, while also understanding that the train will one day pull back into the station, as it did with Bart Starr and Brett Favre. I remain an interested observer of it all and am excited for whatever the 2023 season has in store for the Packers. Really.
Steve from Town of Rome, WI
Wes, curiosity kills this old cat (in my 60s). Is there any frustration from the locker room or just players and coaches in general about waiting another year for the No. 12 decisions? One of his last quotes: “Stay tuned” makes it clear that he really enjoys making us lifelong fans wait for his every move
Ahh, you’re not that old, Steve. I think players are now living their lives. Josiah Deguara got married last weekend (congratulations by the way). This is a time to decompress and recover before the offseason program kicks off in just over a month. As long as the Rodgers situation doesn’t last that long, I don’t think players will pay much attention to the noise.
