Sports
Wawrinka Continues Indian Wells Run | ATP tour
Stan Wawrinka recovered from a second-set collapse against Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Open Monday, defeating the seventh seed 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 to earn his 550th tour-level win and fourth round for the first time since 2020 at an ATP Masters 1000 event.
In an encounter between the veteran 37-year-old Wawrinka and the 19-year-old young Gun Rune, it was the former world number 3 who looked poised to take a comfortable victory in Indian Wells where he lost 6-2, 5 -3. However, the Swiss star forfeited a match point on serve at 5-3 and a 5/2 lead in the second set tiebreak, giving the 19-year-old Rune a foothold in the match.
However, Wawrinka would not be denied, taking 85 percent (17/20) of his first serve points in the third set to prevail. With his victory of two hours and 38 minutes, he took revenge for his defeat against Rune in Paris last year in their only previous meeting.
“I feel good,” said Wawrinka. “The last 45 minutes were tough. I was in control of the game, I played well. I put a lot of pressure, I should have won the game a lot sooner. I started to get nervous and hesitated a bit. He came back in. He’s a great player, a young player. But it’s special to keep winning. It was important to stay there mentally because I’m playing well.
“I tried to keep calm with myself. I already lost to him in Paris. My whole career I only know one way. Keep fighting, working, pushing myself and staying positive. I’m super happy with the win.”
Wawrinka now has nine tour-level wins this year, one more than in all of 2022.
Another roller coaster 3 setter from Rune & @stanwawrinka
Crucially this time Wawrinka created a dominance in #Conversion
A 12% advantage #Conversion has an 84% chance of winning @atptour
See their Paris Masters #Insights in the comparison… pic.twitter.com/C4xSrx0W0C
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 14, 2023
The 37-year-old reached the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters in 2020 and will look to match that feat when he takes on Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.
In a chaotic clash, Wawrinka was the dominant player for the first 90 minutes in the hard court event. But he flinched as he tried to close out, made forehand errors and lost both saves from 5/2 in the tie-break. Rune then ramped up his aggression to tie the set and continued the attack in the decider.
However, Wawrinka remained solid on serve in the third set, getting the crucial break at 5–5 before sealing his win on serve, an hour and 16 minutes after his first match point.
Wawrinka makes his 12th Indian Wells appearance, with a best result of a run to the final in 2017. He turns back time this week in California, where he also defeated Aleksandar Vukic and Miomir Kecmanovic.
Rune, who struggled to find any rhythm for much of the third round match, was chasing his second ATP Masters 1000 crown and first title of the season this week.
You May Also Like: Exclusive Q&A: Wawrinka On His Love Of Tennis, Most Emotional Match And More
Wawrinka faces another younger generation challenger in the form of Sinner on Monday. The Italian won a match by fine margins later on Sunday afternoon, beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6(7), 6-4.
While Sinner didn’t feel he was playing his best tennis in the windy, sunny desert conditions, he was generally pleased after advancing to the fourth round of Indian Wells for the third year in a row.
“I think I can still be very proud of myself, because I had a lot of patience today and I had to,” he said after the game. “He’s a very tricky player, he’s an incredible player… He’s left-handed, he plays a ball that most probably nobody plays. I’m happy for sure, but I need to raise my level.”
After saving a set point at 5/6 in the opening set tiebreak, Sinner created the first break points of the match for either man at 4–4, 15/40 on the Mannarino serve. The 11th seed grabbed his second chance when the Frenchman sailed a stretched backhand long and then served out victory from 30/30 – an overhead, his 15th winner of the match, clinching victory.
Sinner was strong on both first and second serves in the match, winning about 80 percent of his points on both deliveries.
His win secures a fifth ATP Head2Head encounter with Wawrinka and a second this season, following Sinner’s dominant win in the Rotterdam quarter-finals last month. The series between the pre-tournament practice partners is tied at 2-2.
“I think we both know [each other] very good, the way we play,” said the Italian looking ahead. “It will be a tough match for sure… He plays very, very good tennis. He’s now confident again, he’s had some very good wins now.
“He’s playing very well here, he likes the conditions, so hopefully it will be a good game.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/rune-wawrinka-indian-wells-2023-monday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wawrinka Continues Indian Wells Run | ATP tour
- 5 ways GPT-4 outperforms ChatGPT
- Is time running out for Cabinet Secretary Simon Case? – BBC Newsnight
- Lack of sleep makes vaccines less effective, especially in men
- He has already left an indelible mark on this football team
- Adept Raises $350M to Build AI That Learns How to Use Software
- Hear George Conway’s announcement about possible Trump impeachment
- Strong Evidence that Yoga Prevents Frailty in Older People – Harvard Gazette
- New Zealand Def Sri Lanka, Result, Scorecard, Final Ball, Kane Williamson, Neil Wagner, First Test, Latest, Updates
- YouTube TV launches early access to ‘multi-view’ feature that lets you watch four streams at once
- Yoga offers several benefits for frailty
- Gary Lineker scores a hat trick from his BBC row