Wawrinka Continues Indian Wells Run | ATP tour

Stan Wawrinka recovered from a second-set collapse against Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Open Monday, defeating the seventh seed 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 to earn his 550th tour-level win and fourth round for the first time since 2020 at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

In an encounter between the veteran 37-year-old Wawrinka and the 19-year-old young Gun Rune, it was the former world number 3 who looked poised to take a comfortable victory in Indian Wells where he lost 6-2, 5 -3. However, the Swiss star forfeited a match point on serve at 5-3 and a 5/2 lead in the second set tiebreak, giving the 19-year-old Rune a foothold in the match.

However, Wawrinka would not be denied, taking 85 percent (17/20) of his first serve points in the third set to prevail. With his victory of two hours and 38 minutes, he took revenge for his defeat against Rune in Paris last year in their only previous meeting.

“I feel good,” said Wawrinka. “The last 45 minutes were tough. I was in control of the game, I played well. I put a lot of pressure, I should have won the game a lot sooner. I started to get nervous and hesitated a bit. He came back in. He’s a great player, a young player. But it’s special to keep winning. It was important to stay there mentally because I’m playing well.

“I tried to keep calm with myself. I already lost to him in Paris. My whole career I only know one way. Keep fighting, working, pushing myself and staying positive. I’m super happy with the win.”

Wawrinka now has nine tour-level wins this year, one more than in all of 2022.

Another roller coaster 3 setter from Rune & @stanwawrinka Crucially this time Wawrinka created a dominance in #Conversion A 12% advantage #Conversion has an 84% chance of winning @atptour See their Paris Masters #Insights in the comparison… pic.twitter.com/C4xSrx0W0C — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 14, 2023

The 37-year-old reached the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters in 2020 and will look to match that feat when he takes on Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.

In a chaotic clash, Wawrinka was the dominant player for the first 90 minutes in the hard court event. But he flinched as he tried to close out, made forehand errors and lost both saves from 5/2 in the tie-break. Rune then ramped up his aggression to tie the set and continued the attack in the decider.

However, Wawrinka remained solid on serve in the third set, getting the crucial break at 5–5 before sealing his win on serve, an hour and 16 minutes after his first match point.

Wawrinka makes his 12th Indian Wells appearance, with a best result of a run to the final in 2017. He turns back time this week in California, where he also defeated Aleksandar Vukic and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Rune, who struggled to find any rhythm for much of the third round match, was chasing his second ATP Masters 1000 crown and first title of the season this week.

You May Also Like: Exclusive Q&A: Wawrinka On His Love Of Tennis, Most Emotional Match And More

Wawrinka faces another younger generation challenger in the form of Sinner on Monday. The Italian won a match by fine margins later on Sunday afternoon, beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6(7), 6-4.

While Sinner didn’t feel he was playing his best tennis in the windy, sunny desert conditions, he was generally pleased after advancing to the fourth round of Indian Wells for the third year in a row.

“I think I can still be very proud of myself, because I had a lot of patience today and I had to,” he said after the game. “He’s a very tricky player, he’s an incredible player… He’s left-handed, he plays a ball that most probably nobody plays. I’m happy for sure, but I need to raise my level.”

After saving a set point at 5/6 in the opening set tiebreak, Sinner created the first break points of the match for either man at 4–4, 15/40 on the Mannarino serve. The 11th seed grabbed his second chance when the Frenchman sailed a stretched backhand long and then served out victory from 30/30 – an overhead, his 15th winner of the match, clinching victory.

Sinner was strong on both first and second serves in the match, winning about 80 percent of his points on both deliveries.

His win secures a fifth ATP Head2Head encounter with Wawrinka and a second this season, following Sinner’s dominant win in the Rotterdam quarter-finals last month. The series between the pre-tournament practice partners is tied at 2-2.

“I think we both know [each other] very good, the way we play,” said the Italian looking ahead. “It will be a tough match for sure… He plays very, very good tennis. He’s now confident again, he’s had some very good wins now.

“He’s playing very well here, he likes the conditions, so hopefully it will be a good game.”