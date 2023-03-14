Daily fantasy hockey plays for three-game slate

It was a packed hockey weekend, but Monday is a bit of a cool down after all that action. We have three games on the roll. These are the players I would target and avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Alexander Georgiev, COL at MON ($36): Georgiev has made a big move in his first season as Colorado’s primary goaltender. He has a save percentage of 2.62 GAA and .918. The Canadiens are in the bottom five in goals and shots at net per game, so this is a favorable game for the Avalanche’s netminder.

GOALKEEPER TO AVOID

Jake Oettinger, DAL at ZEE ($34): Of the goalkeepers I like to play on Mondays (which is honestly just Georgiev and Oettinger), the Dallas netminder has the tougher game. Oettinger is on the road against a team that averaged 3.52 goals per game. The Kraken are actually fifth on that front, which could make for a tough outing.

CENTRE

JT Compher, COL at MON ($20): What if I told you that Compher has averaged 20:21 per game in Ice Age this season? Yeah, that surprises me, but it’s true, and it helped him score 42 points in 64 games. The Canadiens have a GAA of 3.55 and have allowed 33.8 shots at net per game, and Jake Allen also has a .899 save percentage this season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. COL ($19): Suzuki hasn’t fallen off a cliff amid the injuries and trades that have stripped the talent from Montreal’s lineup, but his numbers have plummeted, especially in power play. The center has just one power play point in his last 13 appearances. Colorado has an average penalty kill, but that may not matter on Monday. In addition, Georgiev has an overall save percentage of 2.62 GAA and .918.

WING

William Nylander, TOR vs. BUF ($29): Nylander has amassed 78 points in 65 games, including a whopping 25 points with the extra man. That includes three games in a row with a power play point. For this matchup, that’s ideal, as the Sabers have the 31st penalty kill.

John-Jason Peterka, BUF at TOR ($10): Peterka has been on a bit of a roll lately. The rookie has four points and 18 shots at the net in his last six games. Toronto has already announced that Matt Murray will start this game. He has a .905 save percentage this season and has conceded four goals in two starts since returning from injury.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jared McCann, SEA vs. DAL ($20): McCann has scored 33 goals this year, but with a shooting percentage of 22.4, that’s well above his career high of 12.2. While I may not put Oettinger in my net, it’s not because of his game. After all, he has a save percentage of 2.41 GAA and .919.

Josh Anderson, MON vs. COL ($18): Anderson has scored 19 goals this season, five of them in his last 14 games. However, he only has eight assists a year. I said Georgiev has a .918 save percentage, but over his last eight appearances he also has a 2.12 GAA and .922 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. BUF ($18): Additions to Toronto’s blue line have taken the defensive burden off Rielly and allowed him to focus on his strengths, such as the power play. Over the year, he averages 3:03 with the extra man and has 13 power play points in 50 games. As I noted, the Sabers have the 31st penalty kill.

Esa Lindell, DAL at ZEE ($17): Lindell has a point in four of his last five appearances. He has also been quite active defensively, blocking 129 shots in 66 games. The Kraken suppress shots, but Philipp Grubauer still has a 3.13 GAA and .881 save percentage over his last 12 starts.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Mike Matheson, MON vs. COL ($18): Matheson was hot for a while, scoring 12 points in 13 games. Admittedly, with a shooting percentage of 12.1, that was difficult for a defender to sustain. He has no point in his last three games, and now he must face Georgiev and his .918 save percentage.

Justin Schultz, SEA vs. DAL ($10): Vince Dunn has definitely been on fire so I’m hesitant to avoid him. Schultz has been good, with 29 points in 58 games, but he’s not on the same level. Oettinger has a .919 save percentage, as I mentioned, and the Stars also have a top-five penalty kill. Eleven of Schultz’s points came with the extra man.