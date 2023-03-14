Sports
Daily fantasy hockey plays for three-game slate
It was a packed hockey weekend, but Monday is a bit of a cool down after all that action. We have three games on the roll. These are the players I would target and avoid for your DFS lineups.
GOALIE
Alexander Georgiev, COL at MON ($36): Georgiev has made a big move in his first season as Colorado’s primary goaltender. He has a save percentage of 2.62 GAA and .918. The Canadiens are in the bottom five in goals and shots at net per game, so this is a favorable game for the Avalanche’s netminder.
GOALKEEPER TO AVOID
Jake Oettinger, DAL at ZEE ($34): Of the goalkeepers I like to play on Mondays (which is honestly just Georgiev and Oettinger), the Dallas netminder has the tougher game. Oettinger is on the road against a team that averaged 3.52 goals per game. The Kraken are actually fifth on that front, which could make for a tough outing.
CENTRE
JT Compher, COL at MON ($20): What if I told you that Compher has averaged 20:21 per game in Ice Age this season? Yeah, that surprises me, but it’s true, and it helped him score 42 points in 64 games. The Canadiens have a GAA of 3.55 and have allowed 33.8 shots at net per game, and Jake Allen also has a .899 save percentage this season.
CENTER TO AVOID
Nick Suzuki, MON vs. COL ($19): Suzuki hasn’t fallen off a cliff amid the injuries and trades that have stripped the talent from Montreal’s lineup, but his numbers have plummeted, especially in power play. The center has just one power play point in his last 13 appearances. Colorado has an average penalty kill, but that may not matter on Monday. In addition, Georgiev has an overall save percentage of 2.62 GAA and .918.
WING
William Nylander, TOR vs. BUF ($29): Nylander has amassed 78 points in 65 games, including a whopping 25 points with the extra man. That includes three games in a row with a power play point. For this matchup, that’s ideal, as the Sabers have the 31st penalty kill.
John-Jason Peterka, BUF at TOR ($10): Peterka has been on a bit of a roll lately. The rookie has four points and 18 shots at the net in his last six games. Toronto has already announced that Matt Murray will start this game. He has a .905 save percentage this season and has conceded four goals in two starts since returning from injury.
WINGS TO AVOID
Jared McCann, SEA vs. DAL ($20): McCann has scored 33 goals this year, but with a shooting percentage of 22.4, that’s well above his career high of 12.2. While I may not put Oettinger in my net, it’s not because of his game. After all, he has a save percentage of 2.41 GAA and .919.
Josh Anderson, MON vs. COL ($18): Anderson has scored 19 goals this season, five of them in his last 14 games. However, he only has eight assists a year. I said Georgiev has a .918 save percentage, but over his last eight appearances he also has a 2.12 GAA and .922 save percentage.
DEFENSE
Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. BUF ($18): Additions to Toronto’s blue line have taken the defensive burden off Rielly and allowed him to focus on his strengths, such as the power play. Over the year, he averages 3:03 with the extra man and has 13 power play points in 50 games. As I noted, the Sabers have the 31st penalty kill.
Esa Lindell, DAL at ZEE ($17): Lindell has a point in four of his last five appearances. He has also been quite active defensively, blocking 129 shots in 66 games. The Kraken suppress shots, but Philipp Grubauer still has a 3.13 GAA and .881 save percentage over his last 12 starts.
DEFENSE TO AVOID
Mike Matheson, MON vs. COL ($18): Matheson was hot for a while, scoring 12 points in 13 games. Admittedly, with a shooting percentage of 12.1, that was difficult for a defender to sustain. He has no point in his last three games, and now he must face Georgiev and his .918 save percentage.
Justin Schultz, SEA vs. DAL ($10): Vince Dunn has definitely been on fire so I’m hesitant to avoid him. Schultz has been good, with 29 points in 58 games, but he’s not on the same level. Oettinger has a .919 save percentage, as I mentioned, and the Stars also have a top-five penalty kill. Eleven of Schultz’s points came with the extra man.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/yahoo-dfs-hockey-monday-plays-093200354.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American drone: a Russian plane shot down the MQ-9 Reaper over the Black Sea
- Daily fantasy hockey plays for three-game slate
- Dogs can carry mutant influenza strains
- Savvy Modern AI Startup Raises $350M Big Nub
- Treatment with nerve electrical stimulation relieves pain with a small trial.Studies also included treating patients with TENS, ICF to improve physical function
- Erdogan 10 points behind ahead of May elections: polls
- Wawrinka Continues Indian Wells Run | ATP tour
- 5 ways GPT-4 outperforms ChatGPT
- Is time running out for Cabinet Secretary Simon Case? – BBC Newsnight
- Lack of sleep makes vaccines less effective, especially in men
- He has already left an indelible mark on this football team
- Adept Raises $350M to Build AI That Learns How to Use Software