Sports
New Zealand Def Sri Lanka, Result, Scorecard, Final Ball, Kane Williamson, Neil Wagner, First Test, Latest, Updates
New Zealand had the most miraculous victory in Christchurch, beating Sri Lanka on the last ball of day five after chasing the target of 285 runs with two wickets in hand.
With one run required from the last ball for victory at Hagley Oval, Kane Williamson and Neil Wagner raced through for a desperate bye to ensure New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.
Sri Lankan sailor Asitha Fernando delivered a well-aimed bouncer that sailed past Williamson’s head and into the wicket-keeper’s gloves. Wagner, who was celebrating his 37th birthday, charged to the other side with a torn hamstring, diving to make his ground.
Wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella missed the run-out opportunity, but Fernando got the ball back and knocked down the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The decision was sent to the third referee, with replays confirming that Williamson was safe within two inches.
The desperate plunge brings New Zealand home in a thriller to a famous victory, said Black Caps great Craig McMillan in Spark Sport commentary.
Despite the rain and a brave performance from Sri Lanka, New Zealand fought their way through numerous challenges to win in the most remarkable of conditions.
New Zealand legend Stephen Fleming continued: It is remarkable for a Test match to end on the last ball on day five. What a great two weeks of Test Cricket.
Half way through the day when we were catching some Z’s we didn’t think there would be much cricket. We couldn’t have been more wrong.
It was Williamson’s masterclass in calming his nerves.
The Black Caps are synonymous with games decided by the narrowest of margins, but this will be remembered as one of the most exciting match endings in Test history. Just a few weeks ago, we said the same about New Zealand’s one-off victory over England, which also ended in dramatic circumstances.
Williamson was the hero for New Zealand on Monday, finishing unbeaten on 121 to pilot the hosts home.
The start of day five was delayed due to weather and the game looked destined for a draw when play finally got underway in the afternoon. New Zealand needed 257 runs from 53 overs for victory, while Sri Lanka needed nine wickets to keep their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final alive.
Normally the Kiwis would have blocked and played for a draw for the past three hours, but seemingly inspired by the English BazBall mentality, they took everyone by surprise and went on the attack.
Black Caps opener Tom Latham took off early and fell to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya 24, while Henry Nicholls fell soon after for 20. When Daryl Mitchell waltzed to the crease New Zealand needed 195 runs from 34.2 overs, the odds were heavy against them.
But Mitchell and Williamson combined for a groundbreaking 142-run partnership for the fourth wicket to return momentum in New Zealand’s favour.
After hitting four sixes and three boundaries, Mitchell took off for 81 (86), with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell shortly after for 3. As the wickets tumbled to the others, Williamson slowly continued to clear the deficit, taking his 27th century of the Test began with a coverdrive.
It went to the limit, with eight runs needed from the final for victory, all four results were still possible as Sri Lanka needed three wickets for a shock victory.
Two hits were followed by a run-out, but Williamson tied the score with an elegant square drive-through run.
The penultimate pitch was, controversially, a punt ball, with Fernando’s bouncer flying over Williamson’s head. But the possible referee error didn’t matter in the end, as Williamson and Wagner just get the job done on the final pitch.
The result ensured that Australia would face India in the final of the World Test Championship later this year.
