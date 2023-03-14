Battlehawks record numbers prove that St. Louis is missing football

St. Louis has emerged as the proving ground for the XFL.

The Battlehawks’ first home game against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday at The Dome, where the NFL’s Rams played before moving to Los Angeles, set an attendance record for the XFL with 38,310 fans.

The Rams played in St. Louis from 1995 to 2015 and won Super Bowl XXXIV on January 30, 2000 in Atlanta.

That’s nearly half of Season 4’s 75,000 attendances in the league’s four games. For the year, attendance is over 220,000.

The high attendance doesn’t seem to be abating any time soon, which bodes well for the league as a whole. St. Louis has more than 18,000 season ticket holders, more than double the 2020 edition and has already sold more than 27,000 seats for its second home game on Saturday.

The city is also the top XFL market based on ticket revenue and local partnerships.

TV ratings for the first three weeks of the season, however, were a different story. After a slow get started to the new season, ratings turned down by 50% from week 1 to week 2. In week 3, viewers dropped 11% compared to week 2.

Competitions are relaunched

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2020 due to pandemic-related securities, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL from WWE founder Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment in August of that year for $15 million.

In May 2022, the league signed a multi-year deal with Disney to show all 43 games on its line of channels, including ABC, ESPN networks, and FX.