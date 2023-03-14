Why Devon Levi should go down as one of College Hockey’s best goalkeepers

Saturday night’s Hockey East quarterfinals played like so many games this season for the Northeastern Huskies. The Providence Friars continued to stack shots, especially in the second period when they delivered as many as 20 pucks to the net.

And like so many games before it, Devon Levi was in the Huskies fold, dutifully turning aside the vast majority of the flying rubber he encountered. He put 19 of 20 shots into that overpowering mid-frame and conceded just one goal that allowed the Friars to level the lead after Northeastern took a 1–0 lead on an own goal in the first period.

Northeastern held Providence to 14 shots out of that second period, but the only shot that mattered in the end was the diving sting on a Brady Berard rebound that snuck past Levi four minutes into overtime. Levi retired 32 of 34, but Northeastern’s season ended on home ice in that fateful quarterfinal.

It also probably marked the end of one of the most brilliant two-year spells a goalkeeper has ever had in the collegiate ranks. Levi is expected to sign with the Buffalo Sabres in the near future, having manned the crease for the Huskies for two full seasons.

It would have been three, but the netminder missed his entire freshman season due to an injury sustained at the 2021 World Junior Championships where he posted a record performance in net for Canada.

In 66 career games in the NCAA, Levi went 38-22-6, with a .942 save percentage, 1.90 goals-against average, and 16 shutouts.

Levi’s .942 career save percentage is the second best mark in men’s hockey history. Connor Hellebuyck is the all-time leader with a .946 career save percentage in eight fewer games.

For many, Ryan Miller is the best NCAA goaltender ever. He has the Hobey Baker to show and one of the most outstanding careers over three full seasons at Michigan State. Hellebuyck also tops the record as the owner of one of the best two-year runs we’ve ever seen at the collegiate level and has turned it into a Vezina Trophy-winning career in the NHL.

In terms of collegiate ability, Levi is right in that conversation with those two players and had he had a better team ahead of him over the past two years, he probably would have won even more accolades than he already has.

Devon Levi anchors the @GoNUMHockey penalty kill, slide post-to-post to make a diving save and maintain a shutout. #HEPlaysOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/j66u86p1BY Hockey East (@hockey_east) August 3, 2022

In his first full collegiate season in 2021-22, Levi posted a .952 save percentage, tying Hellebuyck for the second best full season save percentage in NCAA history. Despite missing some games to make the Canadian Olympic team at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Levi carried his team to the NCAA Tournament and made 34 saves in a 2-1 loss to Western Michigan.

What makes Levi’s career so special is not just that he has made many saves. He made so many that I would argue that no player in the country was more valuable to his team than Levi was to Northeastern.

He conceded an average of 32 shots per game. For reference, last year’s Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay conceded an average of 21 shots per game over a four-year career. In addition, Miller averaged 26 shots against per game in three years at Michigan State, while Hellebuyck averaged 29 shots against per game.

Levi had to work a little harder for his high marks, as the team ahead of him was among the weakest in the country. Of 62 Division I college teams this year, Northeastern allowed the 11th most shots per game, while being 12th of 59 teams in 2021-22.

Despite this, Northeastern won the Hockey East regular season title last season. This year the Huskies couldn’t score enough to help Levi. And the junior goalkeeper had one of his more difficult spells in his career in the middle of the season.

However, that’s what makes his season remarkable in another way. In the most critical part of the season, Levi held his own. He helped the team win its second straight Beanpot after missing the tournament for the Olympics last year, stopping 63 of the 66 shots he landed against Boston University and Harvard. Levi was named the Beanpot MVP.

Devon Levi makes 32 saves and goes 3/3 in the shootout as No. 16 Northeastern takes on The 70th Beanpot with a 3-2 W over No. 9 Harvard. Levi puts in 65/68 shots in the tournament and earns Beanpot MVP. “He was made for these moments. A special child.” -Jerry Keefe pic.twitter.com/zAtjgzLtLO Kris Bakker (@SabresProspects) February 14, 2023

Despite a tough run from November to December, Levi still finished the year with a .933 save percentage, which is again the highest in the country. He will likely be a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award for the second time, but is unlikely to win it. He will most likely be able to collect his second Mike Richter Award as the best goalkeeper in the country, just like last season, as he is one of three finalists. Levi also becomes a two-time All-America selection.

There is no College Hockey Hall of Fame, but if there was, Levi would be a first voice. The two-year run he’s just had is exceptional and should be celebrated as one of the greatest performances of all time we’ve seen. He will probably go down as the best player in Northeastern history despite having a Hobey Baker winner in their history in Adam Gaudette.

Without Devon Levi, the past two seasons could have been very different for Northeastern. Instead, he kept them competitive and relevant until the very end. He probably deserved a better end to his collegiate career, but as he did every time, he gave it all he had and almost always kept his team in a position to win.

With him going to the Buffalo Sabers soon, he will have a chance to become an NHL starter in the near future. Although Levi is not the prototypical NHL size, he excelled at every step of his career. His historical numbers build a lot of credibility, but now he has to prove it on an even bigger stage.

If his career so far is any indication, no stage is too big for Devon Levi. He’s going to show up, he’s going to play and he’s going to stop an awful lot of pucks.