Bowie State Announces 2023 Football Schedule





Football

3/14/2023 10:00:00 am Dr. Jolisa Williams, Assistant. Athletic Director for Media Relations

BOWIE, MD. – Bowie State Football has announced its 2023 football schedule, a 10-game slate with eight Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) games, four home games and an FCS opponent. This will be Kyle Jackson ‘s first official season at the helm of the program since Bowie State removed its interim tag on January 23, 2023. “I’m excited about our 2023 schedule as we start with a very heavy non-conference schedule,” Jackson said. “Opening with an FCS program and a DII program that made the playoffs in 2022 will be a good test before we enter the conference. We look forward to finishing the season on September 2 in Delaware to kick.” The Bulldogs open 2023 starting with FCS opponent and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) member of the state of Delaware. BSU and DSU kick off the season on Saturday, September 2 at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Del. This will be the sixth meeting between the two programs as the Hornets hold a 4–1 series lead. Bowie State will travel to Grand Rapids, MI on September 9 to defeat Davenport for the first time in the program’s history. A member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), DU made the NCAA DII Playoffs for the first time in program history in 2022. The Panthers finished with an 8-3 overall record and 20e in the last American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) DII Coaches Poll last season.

The Bulldogs host Shaw for their home opener on September 16, followed by another home game with Saint Augustine’s (September 23) at Bulldog Stadium. Then BSU heads south to play Livingstone (September 30) before returning to Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs host Virginia State on October 7 for their 2023 homecoming game. For the next two games, Bowie State will make road trips to Virginia Union (Oct. 14) and newCIAA member Bluefield State (October 21). The last game for the Bulldogs in October will be a home game with Elizabeth City State on October 28e Finally, the Bulldogs head to Pennsylvania with plans to extend their winning streak to 12 games against Lincoln (PA) for the regular season finale on November 4. The CIAAA The championship will be played on November 11. 2023 Bowie State football schedule September 2 – State of Delaware

September 9 – Davenport

September 16 – Shaw*

September 23 – Saint Augustine* September 30 – Livingstone*

October 7 – State of Virginia*^ (Homecoming) October 14 – Virginia Union *^

21st of October – Bluefield State*^

October 28 – State of Elizabeth City*^ November 4 – Lincoln (PA)*^ Home games in bold * – CIAAA Game

*^ – CIAA Division game For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, visit www.busulldogs.com.

