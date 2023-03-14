Sports
Ohio State football’s CJ Hicks is the whole package, but the Buckeyes are patient with his arrival
COLUMBUS, Ohio CJ Hicks has so far had little chance to impress Ohio State football fans, but he continues to earn the praise of veteran Buckeyes linebackers.
Last year, Teradja Mitchell raved about the then real freshman. Last week, senior Steele Chambers Hicks called the complete package. Apparently he has receipts, in the form of the GPS speed readings, weight room results and other trackers.
Dudes just athletic as hell, said Chambers, OSU’s returning starter at Will. His numbers are off the charts. He is smart. He puts all the work into it.
He could be something special here. He’s already something special here.
That’s real praise from the man most likely to lose snaps to the sophomore linebacker if Hicks forced his way into a linebacker rotation this fall.
But the next time Hicks will play defense at OSU will be his first. He made his special teams’ contributions a right of passage for even the most acclaimed players coming through the program. To make his way onto the field, however, he must push through two established starters and a former starter who supports both linebacker spots.
This spring, a door opened. One of those starters, second-team All-American Tommy Eichenberg, is currently getting his work on the side as he recovers from last season’s hand injuries.
Those extra reps give Hicks a chance to break free, and he plans to grab it.
Don’t think so much and just keep going, sure, Hicks said of his biggest improvement in the past year. When I first came here, I didn’t want to be mistaken. I didn’t want to go to the wrong cap.
Now, if I go to the wrong cap, I have to make the game. So I have to go.
That description added perspective to something defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles said two days earlier.
Knowles confirmed that Hicks had been considered for the hybrid Jack role, part linebacker, part stand-up, roving defensive lineman. (Knowles also said that position will be de-emphasized this spring.) He was thinking about Hicks playing there, though, because when instructed, he’s skilled and can get from point A to point B quickly.
Between player and coach, that can be two different ways of saying the same thing. Knowles went on to explain that playing closer to the line of scrimmage requires faster processing.
He recognizes the tools that are already there, even though their use remains a work in progress.
I’m really just looking to improve on CJ, Knowles said. I’m not putting any pressure on him. I’m really just looking for him to improve this spring.
I know he’s going to have a great career, but I haven’t put a timeline on him yet.
He’s in the minority there. Coming to OSU as the No. 7 player in the country according to the 247 Sports composite, you are expected to jump the line.
Knowles understands that, which is why he said he respects Hick’s mentality, energy and dedication to the team so much. Chambers saw that too and said Hicks believed in the program’s culture.
Many of these recruits today think they can just come in, do whatever they want — especially with (name, image and likeness income), Chambers said. They think they all are.
But I mean CJ, he’s one of those guys who really believed in it. He works, he sharpens and it will certainly pay off.
Hicks admits he expected more rotation before arriving. He also said he trusted the Knowles system, which counts on just two linebackers more than the previous Buckeye base defense.
It was mentally tough, understanding, okay cool, I have to wait my turn, Hick said. Cool, I need to learn the script. Build my confidence with certain coaches. Also build my trust with my teammates because they will have to trust me while I’m in the field.
The representatives to continue that process this spring will be plentiful. Everyone around Hicks sees a guaranteed result, even if they’re not worried about the arrival time.
