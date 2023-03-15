Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more





Fantasy-relevant storylines galore speckle Tuesday’s frenetic 12-game schedule, starting with the Montreal Canadiens hoping to quickly put behind Monday’s 8-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche with a visit to the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils go head to head for the first time this season (and again Thursday, then Sunday). The Washington Capitals – desperate to stay in the eastern playoff conversation – are looking to extend their streak of success against Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner suffered a 4-0 loss to Washington in late December, before surrendering five goals in just two bouts in a 6-3 loss on February 25. Women’s Tournament Challenge Complete your streak by selecting the winner for each game of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament. Play tournament challenge Without Andrei Svechnikov (knee), the Carolina Hurricanes are looking to rediscover their scoring touch against the Winnipeg Jets, having scored just one goal in their last three. Whether Svechnikov can return at all this season appears to be the biggest concern as a second medical opinion is sought. After dropping two of their last three(!) the Boston Bruins are aiming to get back on the dominant circuit in Chicago. Needing just about every possible point to stay in the playoffs, the Calgary Flames visit the Arizona Coyotes; a matchup that looked more favorable to Calgary for Arizona’s recent five-game run of losing just once in regulation. The New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings wrap things up late in what masquerades as a rather low-scoring affair in California. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups 9 p.m., Rogers Place, watch live on ESPN+ These two sides combined to score nine goals in their first meeting on February 11, with the NHL’s most powerful offense (Oilers) scoring six. Until well over a week ago, the Sens served as one of the league’s most productive teams after the All Star break. Brady Tkachuk is extra annoyed and Tim Stutzle wants nothing more than to score at McDavid’s house. Stuart Skinner surrendered six to Toronto on Saturday, while Mads Sogaard has given up at least four in his last three starts (though Ottawa’s defense hasn’t been the biggest help in that regard). This tilt has “lively score party” written all over it. 10 p.m., Rogers Arena, watch live on ESPN+ With an average of 5.38 goals/game, Dallas is 6-1-1 since February 27. Over that same stretch, Vancouver is 5-1-0 at 3.50 goals/game – the most in most recent counts. The other Matt Murray is expected to start his second-ever NHL game for the road team. Play all your prominent fantasy stars and Canucks outside the fold, plus a few outliers listed below. Midtier fantasy forward Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins (28.4%): I like Evgeni Malkin’s linemate chances to add to his recent run of nine goals in eight games this Tuesday. As mentioned, the Penguins are hosting a Montreal club that admitted eight to Colorado the night before. Tournament Challenge Men Complete your streak by selecting the winner for each game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament. Play tournament challenge Also see: Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (5.4%)

Matias Maccelli, Arizona coyotes (1.4%)

Taylor Raddysh, Chicago Blackhawks (1.0%)

Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers (15.5%)

Denis Gurianov, Montreal Canadiens (0.6%)

Tommy Novak, Nashville Predators (5.7%)

Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars (1.7%)

Anthony Beauvillier, Vancouver Canucks (6.1%)

Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights (19.0%)

Alexander Barabanov, San Jose Sharks (3.6%) Mid-range fantasy defenders Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals (16.8%): The former Toronto defenseman, who anchors the Capitals’ top net worth, has one goal and seven assists in four games (plus six), including two points with the extra skater. Sandin is also averaging over 25 minutes/match with his new club. Currently, the 23-year-old is posting fantasy points in ESPN.com’s standard leagues (3.3) on par with the league’s very best (Cale Makar, Jacob Trouba). Also see: Keepers Jonathan Quick (scheduled), Vegas Golden Knights (23.8%): Now don’t look, but Quick is a perfect 3-0 – with a .939 SV% and 1.97 GAA – with his new club in Vegas. The Flyers have averaged a league-worst 1.50 goals per game since Feb. 21, and their power play stinks. Also see:

