Special relationship gets personal as Sunak and Biden bond in San Diego | Rishi Sunak

It is common for British and American leaders to try to show that the special relationship between their two countries extends to them personally.

When Rishi Sunak landed in San Diego for a flash visit to see Joe Biden, the world’s media was spared such attempts bordering on the grandiose.

There was some light chatter from Biden about Sunak’s California home and carefully coordinated invitations between the two leaders for future visits.

It was very different from the scenes of David Cameron playing table tennis with Barack Obama, or Theresa May holding hands with Donald Trump.

But when journalists were led away from the gym at the Point Loma naval base, where the leaders of the three Aukus powers had gathered for a summit, the real strength of the relationship between Sunak and Biden became apparent.

Instead of piles of officials listening intently, the two leaders spent nearly an hour alone, preferring a more personal conversation.

There was plenty for them to cling to before they got to the core. Sunak is a big fan of college football, from his time as a business student at Stanford. He still has a home in Santa Monica, about a three-hour drive up the west coast. The Prime Minister also remains so fond of chocolate muffins and Mexican Coke that he brought home a supply of both.

Of course, Sunak doesn’t always want to talk publicly about his close ties to the US, especially the green card he had until 2021, and whether he will publish his US taxes.

Bidens’ angling for an invitation to Sunak’s California home may have made the prime minister shudder.

But such encounters are very valuable.

Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to Washington, has repeatedly requested a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. They appear to be paying off, with the prospect of a visit from Biden to Northern Ireland in April, before Sunak returns in June for an extended trip to the US, this time to Washington DC.

In between, they will meet again at the G7 summit in Japan in May. Three such meetings in as many months means hopes are not high that Biden will come to the UK for the king’s coronation.

There are many issues that require joint efforts from both leaders and will remain in the background. In addition to executing plans to give Australia a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines and resolving Britain’s concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act, the question of how to deal with China’s growing aggression is a living one.

It has probably been one of the main topics the two leaders discussed as they held talks this week out of prying eyes.

Biden entered the U.S. Senate in 1973, meaning he’s been on the frontline of politics longer than 42-year-old Sunak. There is a wealth of wisdom and experience for the Prime Minister to admire, especially when it comes to China.

During a career that focused heavily on foreign affairs, Biden is said to have spent about 100 hours speaking with President Xi Jinping. Much of it was face-to-face, rather than through long distance phone calls, making Biden the Western world leader with perhaps the greatest personal insight into Xi’s character.

At the summit of the three Aukus powers on Monday, they agreed that China’s challenge is decades away.

So if Sunak can draw on Biden’s reflections, a long-term look back could be a useful counterweight to hotheaded Tory backbenchers.