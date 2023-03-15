Sports
Special relationship gets personal as Sunak and Biden bond in San Diego | Rishi Sunak
It is common for British and American leaders to try to show that the special relationship between their two countries extends to them personally.
When Rishi Sunak landed in San Diego for a flash visit to see Joe Biden, the world’s media was spared such attempts bordering on the grandiose.
There was some light chatter from Biden about Sunak’s California home and carefully coordinated invitations between the two leaders for future visits.
It was very different from the scenes of David Cameron playing table tennis with Barack Obama, or Theresa May holding hands with Donald Trump.
But when journalists were led away from the gym at the Point Loma naval base, where the leaders of the three Aukus powers had gathered for a summit, the real strength of the relationship between Sunak and Biden became apparent.
Instead of piles of officials listening intently, the two leaders spent nearly an hour alone, preferring a more personal conversation.
There was plenty for them to cling to before they got to the core. Sunak is a big fan of college football, from his time as a business student at Stanford. He still has a home in Santa Monica, about a three-hour drive up the west coast. The Prime Minister also remains so fond of chocolate muffins and Mexican Coke that he brought home a supply of both.
Of course, Sunak doesn’t always want to talk publicly about his close ties to the US, especially the green card he had until 2021, and whether he will publish his US taxes.
Bidens’ angling for an invitation to Sunak’s California home may have made the prime minister shudder.
But such encounters are very valuable.
Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to Washington, has repeatedly requested a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. They appear to be paying off, with the prospect of a visit from Biden to Northern Ireland in April, before Sunak returns in June for an extended trip to the US, this time to Washington DC.
In between, they will meet again at the G7 summit in Japan in May. Three such meetings in as many months means hopes are not high that Biden will come to the UK for the king’s coronation.
There are many issues that require joint efforts from both leaders and will remain in the background. In addition to executing plans to give Australia a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines and resolving Britain’s concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act, the question of how to deal with China’s growing aggression is a living one.
It has probably been one of the main topics the two leaders discussed as they held talks this week out of prying eyes.
Biden entered the U.S. Senate in 1973, meaning he’s been on the frontline of politics longer than 42-year-old Sunak. There is a wealth of wisdom and experience for the Prime Minister to admire, especially when it comes to China.
During a career that focused heavily on foreign affairs, Biden is said to have spent about 100 hours speaking with President Xi Jinping. Much of it was face-to-face, rather than through long distance phone calls, making Biden the Western world leader with perhaps the greatest personal insight into Xi’s character.
At the summit of the three Aukus powers on Monday, they agreed that China’s challenge is decades away.
So if Sunak can draw on Biden’s reflections, a long-term look back could be a useful counterweight to hotheaded Tory backbenchers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/14/special-relationship-becomes-personal-as-sunak-and-biden-bond-in-san-diego
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CM also felt that what I was saying was right
- Special relationship gets personal as Sunak and Biden bond in San Diego | Rishi Sunak
- The FBI says it has no records related to Trump’s claim that he ‘sent’ agents to crack down on voter fraud in Florida during the 2018 election
- PM Modi is afraid of the AAP: Kejriwal as an MP
- The UK budget: why the economy has grown so slowly
- Russian plane shoots down US drone over Black Sea
- Super Saturday: 44 years of children’s entertainment in Tryon – The Tryon Daily Bulletin
- Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more
- Stocks rally on Wall Street after inflation report, bank failures
- The Ombudsman finds that more than 90% of buildings at risk would collapse if a major earthquake struck
- Michelle Yeoh has denounced sexism in Hollywood. Will this help close the gender gap?
- Jokowi urges people to check names on voters list for 2024 elections