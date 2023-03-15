David Coit Named NABC All-District Team





Kansas City, Mo. — David Koit (Columbus, NJ) of the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team has been named to the All-District 14 Second Team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced Tuesday (March 14). In his first season as a Huskie, Coit averaged 15.5 points per game, 11th best in the Mid-American Conference and 16.9 points per game in league play, eighth in the MAC. Coit scored in double digits in 22 of 29 games played, including nine games over 20 points. The Columbus, NJ native made 81 three-point field goals this season, the second most in a single season in NIU history, and his 2.79 hit triples per game ranked third in the MAC and 44th in the nation. Coit ranked second in the MAC in conference games from the free throw line, shooting 89.7 percent (35-of-39), and also ranked 15th in the league in three-point percentage during conference play with 39.5 percent (45-of- 114). Along with his scoring, Coit averaged 2.8 assists per game, which ranked in the top-20 in the MAC, and 3.3 assists per game during league play, ranking 13th best in the conference. His 2.17 assist-to-turnover ratio during MAC play ranked fifth in the league. He also finished in the top-15 in the conference in steals, averaging 1.2 per game. Coit is the first Huskie to earn NABC All-District honors since Eugene German was named to the All-District 14 First Team in 2019-20. NABC All-District 14

First team Sincere Carry – Kent St.

Xavier Castaneda – Akron

Ray J Dennis – Toledo

Enrique Freeman – Akron

JT Sumate-Toledo Second team

David Koit – NIU Jarron Coleman – Ball St.

Malique Jacobs – Kent St.

Payton Sparks – Ball St.

Dwight Wilson III – Ohio Coach of the Year: Tod Kowalczyk – Toledo

