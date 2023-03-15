wtc: WTC Cricket Final: What will be Team India’s biggest challenge?





After India won the recent Test series against Australia 2-1, the two sides will meet again in June for the World Test Championship final to be played from June 7-11 at the Oval in England. It will be another ball game with a neutral venue for both teams, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said of the big clash in London. Apart from that, the Indian team will have to find enough time to prepare for the World Test Championship as the two-month Twenty20 action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off from this month. In the inaugural WTC final in 2021, India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. Rohit Sharma said the test team will remain connected to prepare for the World Test Championship final. “Whatever time we find after IPL, we will try to prepare for that (final),” he said. The IPL will conclude with the final on May 28, just 10 days before the WTC match, but Rohit believed that some players whose IPL teams drop out of the tournament early will be sent to the UK. Rohit said he expects good workload management from his core squad of long-players during the grueling IPL, which will return with the home and away format for the first time since the pandemic. “By May 21st there will be six teams that may not be in the IPL play-off battle anymore and so whatever players are available we will try to find time to get them to (the) UK as early as possible” , he said. . The fast bowlers will be made to practice with Dukes balls, which are used in England and behave differently from India’s SG leather balls or Australia’s Kookaburra, Rohit added. Team India coach Rahul Dravid said the limited preparation time is a challenge: “It will be a challenge. There will be a lot of logistics involved as the IPL final is just a week before the WTC final,” he said. But before the IPL kicks off, the two sides will meet in a three-match ODI series starting March 17 in Mumbai. Steve Smith will captain Australia in the three-match ODI series against India that begins on Friday. Smith stepped into the role during the test run after regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, who died last week. Australia’s deputy skipper Steve Smith remains excited to meet India in London. “It will be great to play against India in the final,” he said. “The Oval, the wicket there, can sometimes turn, especially as the game goes on, so it could be interesting in terms of what kind of wicket we get.” “It’s a great place to play cricket, there’s usually a reasonable pace and bounce for an English wicket,” Smith added. “It’s probably as close as you get to Australia in terms of pace and resilience.” Speaking of the Oval conditions, which will be very different from back home, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: “Both teams have played a lot of cricket in that part of the world and I won’t say it will be strange conditions.”

