Keith Williams believes Husker football is currently ‘a special place’ for recruits to create legacy

Nebraska’s Keith Williams sees current recruits with a similar opportunity to the one he experienced as a Husker player.

Williams, now Nebraska’s assistant director of player personnel, was part of Bill Callahan’s recruiting class in 2006, but was instrumental in the early success of the Bo Pelini era, appearing in 50 games and earning the All-Big 12- Second team honors as a senior in 2010.

“When I got here, it was kind of a transformation from Callahan to Pelini and being able to go to a place where you have the opportunity to create your whole legacy,” Williams told Husker247 last week. “As a recruit, you can come in and make your legacy with Nebraska. Be part of that change. I was part of that change. Going to Big 12 championships and being able to create those memories in Nebraska history. Kids, they now have the chance to start all over again, come in with Coach Rhule and create their own legacy in Nebraska.

“Almost everyone on our coaching staff has NFL ties. Our AD lived the path as a player. I think it’s a special place right now. Coach Rhule did a great job of giving boys opportunities to showcase their talents.

A native of St. Louis, Williams now teams up with Nebraska assistant Rob Dvoracek to bring talent from Kansas and Missouri — two states brimming with talent, but with mixed results for Nebraska in recent recruiting classes.

Williams returned to Nebraska in May 2022 after coaching Bethel University at Tennessee and Missouri Baptist. He said his connections in St. Louis naturally suited him to help Nebraska’s efforts in the city. Nebraska coaches have been a regular presence like the Mega Camp at Lindenwood University, but there is an opportunity to do more in St. Louis because of the mindset of the players there, Williams said.

“It’s so unique,” Williams said of St. Louis. “There are guys out there who are underdogs, great development guys out there. The best thing about those guys — they fit the Midwest culture. Coming to Nebraska isn’t a culture shock. It would fit perfectly with what they’re used to. That’s really big. It’s easy for families to come and visit them, I think it fits perfectly with everything.

“I think St. Louis is very competitive. When you go to that camp in Lindenwood, there are so many guys there. It’s such a hotbed for talent. Everyone comes in there to recruit and that’s what we’re here to do. I love having someone from there who can relate to guys around. It’s good to get into that area to compete. With me in my background and guys on staff who are serious recruiters. That helps us.”

Nebraska pulled St. Louis native Marcus Washington from the transfer portal last year. Before that, in 2016, Tre Bryant was the last scholarship player to sign with Nebraska after high school.

Former Husker wide receiver Chris Brooks is the offensive coordinator at Lutheran High School in St. Charles, Missouri, and talks to Williams regularly. Brooks said it’s important to have those connections in St. Louis, where the coaching community is tight-knit.

“At the high school level, you have to have those relationships at the high school level, and Nebraska is really lucky to have Keith,” Brooks said. “I really mean that. Nebraska is lucky to have Keith. He wasn’t a big flashy wide receiver. He was a big lineman, but when he walked into the gym everyone was looking at Keith. His dad is very, very well known in the community Those relationships and being around — that’s really what it is.”

Williams was able to go out to recruit several times over the past year, replacing offensive coordinator Mark Whipple when health issues kept him in Lincoln. Williams was also in schools in December while Rhule completed his staff.

Williams said he was proud to be able to walk into schools with the red ‘N’ on his chest. He sees opportunities for Nebraska in Kansas and Missouri given their proximity to Lincoln. Williams said sending coaches to clinics across the United States and being regulars at high schools are important to more consistent success in the region.

“Rob (Dvoracek) went to schools that haven’t been touched in a while,” Williams said. Ed Foley hit schools. I went there and hit a few schools in that area. Now is the time to be consistent with it and build relationships. We want that relationship so strongly that the first word in their mind is Nebraska. I think we’re on the right track.”