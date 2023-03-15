What To Look For During Spring Training Of The Arizona Wildcats Footballs

The vast majority of attention is on the Arizona basketball teams, who both headed out this week to compete in their respective NCAA tournaments, while the Wildcats baseball and softball teams are off to a strong start with Pac-12 play and have their eye on playing in the postseason in a few months.

So is Arizona football, which begins spring training on Tuesday. Coach jedd fish hopes the 15 practices between now and April 15 will lay the groundwork for the Wildcats to play a bowl game this year, which would be their first since 2017.

It feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve been on the practice field, way too long, Fisch said Monday. If you’re done by November 25 and don’t have a bowl game, the off-season is long. Hopefully we never have to go that long again.

Arizona practices on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, and those practices begin around 3:30 PM MT. The first, second, and fourth Saturday practices are at 11:40 AM, with the April 1 practice at 7:00 PM and the Spring Game on tap for April 15 at 3:30 PM. All workouts are open to the public.

Here’s what to watch out for with the Wildcats at Spring Ball:

Who’s in, who’s out

Arizona’s spring roster includes 93 players, 22 of which are new to the program, with an additional 13 players from the 2023 draft class (along with more walk-ons) expected to arrive in June. Four players on the roster are unavailable for the spring, especially offensive tackle Jordan MorganWho is recovering from left knee surgery that kept him from filing for the NFL Draft.

Also out for the spring, due to recent surgeries, are redshirt freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Johnsonsenior linebacker Anthony Solomon and true freshman defensive back Arian Parish.

Among the newcomers here for the spring are several transfers on the defensive side, including ex-Oregon LB Justin Flow and defensive linemen Tyler Manoa (UCLA), Bill Norton (Georgia) and Patu music (Cal). The early freshman enrollees included quarterback brayden dorman, running back Brandon Johnsonreceivers Jackson Holman And Malachi Riley, offensive lineman Rhino meetup and several defensive backs.

Position battles

With the return of 15 players who have made a combined 126 starts in Arizona, the offense doesn’t have many starting spots to fill. The defense, on the other hand, is a different story.

I would expect it to be nonstop competition on the defensive side to determine what that starting lineup will look like, Fisch said. You will see countless rotations. Who starts at the defensive line with first group, who starts at linebacker, what does that look like? I think our secondary, our security position there will have great competition. So I think the competition is real. I think there will be a lot in defense and in special teams.

The only defense returners with double-digit starts are defensive backs Shooter Maldonado (15) and Treydan Stukes, and both will be in different positions to start spring. Maldonado will be in safety after being in Nickel Corner last season, while Stukes will be in Nickel instead of Field Cornerback.

sophomore Jacob Manuwho started the last six games at Will linebacker, and Good Leaders, who started the last five with a defensive tackle, are most likely to keep a starting spot. Everything else seems wide open.

Offensively, Arizona needs a new right tackle with the graduation of Paiton fears and a new Z receiver on the way. Fisch referred to the last position as being vacated, referring to Pac-12 receiving leader Dorian singer transfer to USC.

With that position available, I would expect a really good[league]Fisch said. We were going to move Jacob Cowing there initially, to see what that looks like, and Kevin Green will start in the slot for day one. And then bounce around a little bit more, put Jacob back in and look at (freshman) Malachi Riley and Chris Hunter, AJ Jones. Jackson Holman will compete for the remote receiver, but also for the lock. We have a really good group of young receivers, but none of them have that much playing time.

Joe Borjon will be the right approach to start spring with Sam Longi at left tackle in Morgan’s absence. Tapaatouati, Jacob Rece and even starting right guard Jonah Savaiinaea will also consider tackle spots, though the league won’t be decided until preseason camp as Arizona has three tackles (Tylen Gonzalez, Elijah Payne And Raymond Pulido) arrives in summer.

De Laura’s next step

Quarterback Laura Jayden was the 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, then had the third most passing yards in school history (3,685) with 29 total touchdowns in his first season with Arizona. But when QBs are discussed in the league, De Laura is rarely mentioned.

I want him to be talked about nationally, just as the other six quarterbacks in the Pac-12 are being talked about now, Fisch said. I think we finished sixth in crossing the country. If there are six quarterbacks in the Pac-12 that get talked about more than Jayden, that doesn’t add up to me.

Fisch said Arizona’s 5-7 record had a lot to do with De Laura’s lack of national buzz, but so did his turnovers (13 interceptions, four lost fumbles) and only 15 passing TDs in 54 trips to the red zone.

We need to flip the ball less, Fisch said. We need to throw more touchdowns. We shouldn’t throw the ball away. And if he does those things, it will be talked about with everyone because if you do those things, you’re going to win more. And when you win more, that’s all anyone cares about when it comes to the national calls.

This will be Coach and QB’s second year working together, and with that, Fisch expects the Laura to take a huge step forward, as many of the other top passers in the Pac-12 did in 2022.

Dorian (Thompson-Robinson) was in his fifth year (at UCLA) last year, Fisch said. Caleb (Williams) was with Lincoln Riley in Oklahoma and then went to USC with Lincoln Riley. Michael Penix was with Kalen DeBoer in Indiana and then went to Washington. Cam Rising was entering his second or third year in Utah. These guys were all in their sophomore and third years together. This was our first, we had one spring and fall after a pretty bad year the year before and the year before and the year before that. So we had to build a lot of things together. Now I feel like we’re in a place where we can now take this program and this team and build it to make it even better. and make Jayden really, really blossom.