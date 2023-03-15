Carlos Alcaraz Achieves 100 Wins: Seven Notable Triumphs | ATP tour

Carlos Alcaraz’s victory against Tallon Grecope on Monday at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells was his 100th Tour-level victory, and the Spaniard’s rapid progression to that milestone places him in prestigious company.

With his 100-32 tour-level record, the 19-year-old Alcaraz is second on the list of fewest games to 100 wins among players who have reached No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings at some point in their career . Only American great John McEnroe (100-31) reached his century faster than Alcaraz, who sits above Andre Agassi (100-35), Rafael Nadal (100-37) and Mats Wilander/Jimmy Connors (both 100-38) on the list.

To celebrate his achievement, ATPTour.com takes a look at some of Alcaraz’s most memorable wins from his journey to 100.

You May Also Like: Alcaraz Takes 100th Win to Reach Indian Wells Fourth Round

Win No. 1: ‘I will remember Rio forever’

The 16-year-old Alcaraz made a spectacular appearance on the ATP Tour at the Rio Open 2020 hosted by Claro, where he battled past compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas for victory in his ATP Tour main-draw debut.

Alcaraz, then No. 406 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings, triumphed 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(2) in a first-round epic that ended at 3 a.m. local time in Rio de Janeiro. “I will remember Rio forever,” he later said. “I am very happy to have won my first ATP Tour match… There were some pretty tough conditions, but if you have the right attitude, the conditions don’t matter. You can achieve anything.”

Win No. 16: A fearless first final

Alcaraz had broken into the Top 100 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings just two months prior to the 2021 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag. Still, the Spaniard had already firmly established himself as one of the top emerging talents on the Tour, and his run-up to his first ATP Tour title on the clay-court ATP 250 felt like an almost inevitable milestone moment for a player destined to push himself to the limit. to rise. top.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz delivered an emphatic championship match against former world No. 7 Richard Gasquet in Croatia to become the youngest tour-level champion since Kei Nishikori in 2008 at Delray Beach. Despite playing in his first final on tour, Alcaraz showed little sign of nerves as he raced to a 6-2, 6-2 victory against the Frenchman, himself a former prodigy.

Win No. 22: Top 10 Removal

Alcaraz’s third-round win against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open secured the Spaniard a fourth-round spot in a Grand Slam for the first time, but that wasn’t the only important aspect of the result. His 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5) victory against then world No. 3 Tsitsipas was Alcaraz’s first against a Top 10 opponent and served as an announcement that the 18-year-old had already become a real threat to everyone on the Tour.

Despite losing the fourth set to Tsitsipas 0–6, Alcaraz regained his composure to clinch the deciding set tie-break to become the youngest player to reach the fourth round at a major since 1992. He took it one step further in New York and claimed another five-set win against Peter Gojowczyk to reach his first major quarterfinal, where he was forced to retire with a thigh problem as he trailed Felix Auger-Aliassime by a set and a break.

Win No. 51: Master in Miami

“I don’t have words to describe how I feel right now,” Alcaraz said after beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to become the third-youngest ATP Masters 1000 title holder in history at the Miami Open 2022, presented by Itau. The biggest title of his fledgling career to that point, the Spaniard dropped just one set of the entire tournament to become the youngest champion in the event’s 37-year history in Miami.

Alcaraz lost the first three games of the championship game against Ruud, but hardly looked back from then on as he en route to an hour and 52 minute victory. With the win, Alcaraz climbed to a then-high No. 11 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings.

Win No. 59: Resisting Rafa

In 2021, Rafael Nadal had lost just three games in a dominant second-round performance against Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open. A year later, Alcaraz again demonstrated just how far he had come with a landmark victory in a highly anticipated rematch at the clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event.

A day after turning 19, Alcaraz held off a signature Nadal fighter for a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 quarterfinal, his first in three ATP Head2Head encounters against his legendary compatriot. “It means a lot to me,” Alcaraz said afterwards. “All the hard work I do every day pays off today. To beat Rafa, to beat the best player in history on clay means a lot to me.”

Win No. 60: Take down a No. 1

Alcaraz’s path through the Madrid draw didn’t get any easier, even after beating five-time champion Nadal. Another ATP Tour great, Novak Djokovic, stood in his way in the semi-finals in the Spanish capital, but the 19-year-old once again outlasted a far more experienced opponent to score 6-7(5), 7-5 , won 7-6(5).

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 51 winners to 24 in the Caja Magic for his first win against a reigning world No. 1 and his sixth consecutive Top 10 victory. Taking first wins against two members of the legendary ‘Big 3’ on back-to-back days and then beating Alexander Zverev to lift the trophy in the Caja Magica, the Spaniard spectacularly confirmed his ability to consistently beat the very best of to match the Tour.

Win No. 84: Big moment in the Big Apple

Alcaraz battled past Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe in three consecutive five-set epics to reach his first Grand Slam final at the 2022 US Open. Still, his heavy workload in New York didn’t stop him from putting up a remarkably confident championship game against Casper Ruud.

In a winner-takes-all clash for the US Open crown and the No. 1 spot in the Pepperstone ATP rankings, Alcaraz handled the pressure skillfully as he delivered an aggressive play and a 6-4, 2- 6, 7-6 earned. (1), 6-3 victory and his place in the history books. “It’s something I dreamed about since I was a kid,” he said afterwards. “To be number 1 in the world, to become champion of a Grand Slam… It’s something very special for me.”

US Open trophy.” />



Alcaraz wins his first Grand Slam trophy in New York. Photo credit: Getty Images