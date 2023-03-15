Star Contender Goa 2023, a table tennis carnival in India

Like every year, in February, tourists from all over the world flocked to Goa to celebrate the carnival. But for a small community attached to a sport that revolves around a 9 x 5 table, the carnival actually started in India for the first time on the outskirts of Panaji, a week after the carnival ended.

WTT Star Contender Goa 2023, the most high-profile table tennis event held in India, was played at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Despite the last-minute withdrawals of legends Ma Long and Chen Meng, the tournament saw six of the top-10 men and five of the top-10 women in the world compete for a handsome $215,000 prize pool.

As expected, the event was a great success, with the table tennis club flocking to the auditorium, especially over the last four days when the best rowers took part. Promising rowers traveled to Goa together with their coaches and parents to give the event a festive touch.

However, in the arena, Manika Batra was the only Indian to make the home support count. The lanky girl stormed into the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals and startled China’s Qian Tianwei.

Indian table tennis torchbearer A. Sharath Kamal was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles, G. Sathiyan retired in the second round after defeating Indian counterpart Harmeet Desai to qualify for his first Star Contender main draw in the opening round.

Despite Manika and Archana Kamath being ranked No. 6 in women’s doubles and Manika and Sathiyan being No. 5 in mixed doubles, neither pair progressed beyond the quarterfinals. It was certainly the biggest tournament played in India, but not the first. In addition to the Ultimate Table Tennis, the franchise competition that has stalled since its third edition in 2019, the former Pro Tour event ITTF Indian Open was also held in India in 2017.

While these one-off events certainly help raise awareness of India as a potential destination for the global table tennis arena, does it really help the Indian table tennis fraternity take its achievements and status a notch or two up?

That’s where Stupa Sports Analytics, the promoter of the event, has learned a lesson from the past. Stupa has signed an agreement with World Table Tennis for three years, renewable to five years, to host a Star Contender event.

Liang Jingkun in action during the WTT Contender. He emerged as the men’s singles champion. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL PACKAGE



For any large sports complex, it takes time to establish itself. And for a sport like table tennis, besides the commercial success, if we want to contribute directly to the table tennis community in India, in the long run it will only happen if the best rowers play in India repeatedly, says Megha Gambhir, Stupas DIRECTOR.

Sathiyan, who has worked hard to maintain his world ranking in the top-30, agrees. As with any other sport, being a table tennis pro is an expensive affair, so for the crème de la crème of Indian table tennis it certainly helps to get the chance to play a top event at home. And if it can be an annual event, it helps even more, says Sathiyan.

Kamlesh Mehta, the seven-time men’s singles national champion who recently took over as secretary-general of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), notes that more than 40 Indian table tennis players were able to participate in the gala, a first for India on every Star Contender Event.

It was only possible because the event was played in India. And the response will certainly increase in the future. I am sure that such events will motivate young people who came from all over the country to work hard on their game, fitness and skills in the future, says Mehta.

In fact, the TTFI couldn’t ask Stupa to time the event better.

After all, despite the exploits of Sharath, Manika and Sathiyan on the table, the Indian table tennis administration had been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent years.

Necessity of the hour: Like any other sport, being a table tennis pro is an expensive affair, so for the crème de la crème of Indian table tennis, it certainly helps to get the chance to play a top event at home. And if it can be an annual fixture, it helps even more, says G. Sathiyan. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR



A lawsuit filed by Manika resulted in the replacement of the elected body of the TTFI with a Committee of Trustees, which had serious consequences for the domestic circuit.

With Mehta heading up a newly elected body, the TTFI has begun hosting the National Ranking Tournaments and National Championship for different age groups, with the Senior Nationals scheduled for later this month. With a rocked domestic circuit trying to regain its consistent outlook, the Star Contender event put table tennis back in the headlines for all the right reasons. Naturally, Stupa had to organize the event in less than two months in its first year.

However, next year it needs to do more to promote the event and make it more accessible to the fans, who will continue to be dominated by the Indian table tennis community. Fan interaction opportunities during the event with the best paddlers were far and few, something that can be worked on.

Similarly, pep talks can be arranged for top players, if not with winners of the lucky draw, then at least with the ball kids with top names in the age categories with promising rowers. It was also surprising to see the absence of event-related merchandise, a must at a top sporting event around the world.

With the Goa Sports Authority and the Ministry of Tourism lending a helping hand to the event, Stupa is optimistic that the next two editions will be played at the tourist haven. Irrespective of the venue, it is up to the promoters to ensure that the Star Contender emerges as a carnival for Indian table tennis in all respects five years later.