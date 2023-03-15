Bison Softball goes to Mississippi for four games

FARGO, ND – North Dakota State will take a trip to Mississippi to play four games this week on an impromptu schedule after the Idaho State Invitational was canceled. The Bison play two games in Starkville before heading to Oxford for two more games.

The Bison opens the week in Mississippi State on Tuesday (today) and takes on Mississippi State Purdue on Wednesday. Purdue and NDSU meet again on Thursday, this time in Oxford at Ole Miss, before facing off against Samford at Ole Miss on Saturday. Both games in Oxford are part of the Rebel Invitational.

Game coverage

Tuesday’s game against Mississippi State will be streamed on SEC+. All games also have live stats. Links will be available on the softball schedule page at gobison.com.

A look back at last week

The Bison are coming off a 4-1 weekend at the Gopher Indoor Classic as NDSU has won seven of its last nine games overall. The Bison began a late inning rally against Idaho State to win 9–3 after going nine unanswered in the last two innings at the plate. After a 2-0 loss to host Minnesota, the Bison came back to record a dominant 7-2 victory over Drake. On the last day of the weekend, the Bison got two more come-from-behind victories as NDSU beat Idaho State 4-1, then scored three in the seventh to beat Drake 4-2.

Summit League top performers

NDSU has won a Summit League Peak Performer for three consecutive weeks, as a freshman Bella Dean received the prize on Monday. Dean had a pair of home runs that set up two come-from-behind wins at the Gopher Indoor Classic. It is her first Summit League honor.

Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage picked up her first honors last week after a three-home run weekend at the Blues City Classic, including a pair of home runs in the game against host Memphis.

Paige Vargas was named Summit League Softball Peak Pitcher of the Week in late February, after her performance at the Plainsman Invitational in Auburn. Vargas shutout Brown completely, striking out seven. She added seven more against Auburn. The award is the second for Vargas in her career.

The Series (State of Mississippi)

NDSU faces Mississippi State for the third time in series history and first time in the regular season. The two teams met twice in the NCAA Tucson Regional in May 2018. On May 18, the Bison won the first-ever meeting, beating the Bulldogs 5-4. On May 19, Mississippi State answered back with a 12-0 win in five innings.

The Series (Purdue)

The state of North Dakota faces Purdue for the first time since 2019 and the fifth and sixth times overall. The teams tied the series 2-2, with Purdue winning the first-ever meeting 5-3 in February 2010. The Bison recorded a 3-0 win in eight innings at the Tennessee Invitational in March 2015. In 2019, the two teams met in back-to-back weekends, with Purdue winning 4-1 in the first game before NDSU went exactly one week later, on March 16, another 3-0 victory, which will be exactly four years on Wednesday. when the two teams face each other for the first time.

The Series (Samford)

The Bison will face the Bulldogs of Samford for the second time in series history. In the first and only meeting, the two teams played a thriller with the Bison taking a 4-3 victory in eight innings at the Ole Miss Classic on March 7, 2021.

Senior Leading by Example

Senior Carley Gotschius has started year two with the Bison at a blistering pace, batting .380 with nine extra-base hits. Goetschius has 27 basehits, including seven doubles and two homeruns along with four walks, a .413 on-base percentage. Getting on base, along with her performance at the plate, Goetschius accounted for 27 of NDSU’s 65 runs this season. Goetschius set a new career high in hits in a game, going 4-for-4 at the plate against Memphis.

Dean hits first home run, adds second to wins for comeback

Bella Dean has impressed at the plate during the first month of her collegiate career. The freshman hits .278 with 10 hits and five walks, giving her a .366 on-base percentage, as she split time in the lineup. At the Gopher Indoor Classic, Dean hit her first two career home runs. Both started an inning and both started comebacks for the Bison. She also added an RBI double over the weekend. All three were her first career extra-base hits.

Anjolee adds power to Bat

Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage had two home runs in two seasons at Grand Canyon. The junior transfer hit four homeruns in the past two weekends. Aguilar-Beaucage hit three at the Blues City Classic on Saturday, including two in the victory over Memphis. At the Gopher Indoor Classic, she hit another home run, as she leads the Bison with four on the season. Aguilar-Beaucage has set or matched nine highs in one game this season, seven of them in the last two weeks.

Vargas is off to a strong start, placing in the top 10 for several Bison career categories

Paige Vargas has had a strong start to 2023, posting a 2.08 era with six wins and two saves in 14 appearances and 10 starts. Vargas limited opponents to .184 at the plate with 66 strikeouts in 70.2 innings. Vargas has a walk-to-hits-per-inning ratio of only .933 and threw a solo shutout against Brown. She also contributed to a combined shutout in the season opener.

Vargas is tied for ninth on the NDSU all-time list with 112 appearances, 64 complete games, 17 career shutouts, and 563.1 innings pitched. Vargas is tied for eighth place with 88 career starts. The senior surpassed 400 strikeouts in Mexico and against Auburn, Vargas passed KK Leddy for seventh all-time in strikeouts, now at 449. She ranks ninth with 5.58 strikeouts per game.

Moore reaches career highs against Oregon, games in Memphis

Senior catcher Kaylee Moore had a career day against Oregon, collecting three hits, including two doubles. Moore’s three hits came against three different Ducks pitchers. It was Moore’s first three-hit game of her career and also her first two doubles game. The catcher then tied it in Memphis, collecting three hits and setting a new career high with two runs scored. Moore set or tied six career highs in one game in the first month of the season.

One-two

During the first month of the season Carley Gotschius And Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage created a big spark at the top of the line-up. The duo hit back-to-back in all 23 games and have combined for more than a third of NDSU’s 139 hits with 47. They have 16 of 42 extra-base hits for NDSU with 10 doubles and six home runs. The duo also scored a combined 30 of the team’s 89 runs and also batted in 29 of 82 RBIs.

Freshman shows patience at the plate

Ella Claus has started 16 of the last 21 games and played in 18 of 23 total for the Bison, going .318 on-base percentage on the season. Much of that came with bases free, with eight walks. In the five-inning victory in Memphis, Claus reached base safely in all three of her at bats, all three times on a walk. It’s the Bison’s first three running performances of the season and one shy of the school record.

Life on the road

The Bison will play 33 games, originally 36, away from home for the home opener against South Dakota in the Summit League game on April 7. the course of five trips in non-conference play.