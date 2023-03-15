Sports
Cricket world stunned by humiliation in England after unprecedented bust
The cricket The world is dumbfounded after England’s top-ranked T20 team were swept in a three-match series against Bangladesh. It is a bitter blow to England with the Cricket World Cup approaching later in 2023, with the hosts potentially proving they won’t be pushovers in India later this year.
Bangladesh had already sealed their first series win in any form against England thanks to six and four wicket wins respectively in the opening two matches. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl in the final T20 of the series, England fell 17 runs short of victory despite having four wickets in hand.
IN BOLD: Andrew McDonald’s big call for David Warner’s Test future
SAD NEWS: Pat Cummins misses ODI series after mother dies
Fans were stunned by England’s ordinary performance across the board – especially considering they had the upper hand in the third and final game. Despite losing opener Phil Salt in the first over, England appeared to have stabilized thanks to a 95 second wicket partnership between Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler.
However, things started to unravel soon after, with Mustafizur Rahman bringing forward his 100th T20I wicket by removing Malan for 53. A short time later Buttler was exhausted in a moment when he admitted ‘might cost us the game’ after a lazy run between wickets.
“I’m really disappointed in myself for not diving and not making my ground. You know you have to give it your all to make that run,” said Buttler after the game.
The wicket played better as it progressed and I thought it was a good score to limit them to. And we got into a position where we could (hopefully) kick and win the game. But that didn’t happen.
Fans erupted on social media after Bangladesh’s historic victory over one of cricket’s most established nations. Adding to the achievement was the fact that it was Bangladesh’s first time facing England in a T20 series.
England at sea after consecutive white ball defeats
Buttler’s white ball team, world champions in both 50-over and 20-over formats, have now lost nine of their 12 limited overs matches since winning the T20 World Cup in Melbourne in November. The Bangladesh series were their first T20 outings since lifting the trophy and they paid the price for handling XI’s light on batting loss by six wickets, four wickets and, on Tuesday, 16 runs.
“That one hurts,” said Australia’s England coach Matthew Mott. “To finish the way we did is going to leave a bit of a sour taste in our mouths.
“It should be a real eye-opener on where we need to improve. Bangladesh definitely outsmarted us in most games, but especially in this game. That’s something we’re going to focus on a lot.”
England put in a sloppy fielding performance in the field with Rehan Ahmed and Ben Duckett spilling simple catches. Litton Das, who was dropped by Duckett on 51, topped with 73 off 57 balls and scored 84 with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who contributed an unbeaten 47 off 36.
The England squads finished strong, giving Bangladesh just 27 runs in the last five overs, but the total proved to be enough. Things didn’t look that way when Buttler, who hit three for the first time in his international career as part of a reshuffled top order, was in the harness with Malan.
However, as their wickets fell in rapid succession, England struggled to find answers. Wickets tumbled and although tailender Chris Woakes hit the first two balls of the final for four, the required 27 was never likely.
“That over, two set batsmen came out in two balls, completely changed the game,” said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.
Taksin Ahmed (42-26 out of four) then dismissed Duckett and Moeen Ali as England ended a long and initially successful winter with defeat.
With AAP
