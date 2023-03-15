ASU Football: Spring Ball Preview

TEMPE – Kenny Dillingham, his new staff and the Arizona State football team will take the field Tuesday morning for their first organized practices of the spring.

While spring football is often a skeleton of its fall counterpart, there’s a lot of information to learn about coaching style, new faces, and general culture change, especially with the attrition in Tempe over the past four months.

Storylines will emerge as the season progresses, but here are some of the focal points that House of Sparky are looking at as the Sun Devils put on the pads.

Build a foundation

Despite how fast things have moved this offseason, Dillingham and his staff want to establish the basics before plunging into something too complicated this spring. At a press conference on Monday, he said one of the top priorities for his players is to become familiar with the structure and verbiage of their new playbooks.

We want to teach them the language, Dillingham said. So that we can actually teach them football.

We try to put words and things together to help them learn it faster. The faster they can learn it, the faster they can repeat it correctly, which means there are more details for us to coach.

Once you’ve established why the terminology is what it is, it’s easier to follow through than in the past. — WR Giovanni Sanders on the verbiage in the new offensive playbook. https://t.co/TsirAvBcnt Kevin Redfern (@KevinMRedfern13) March 14, 2023

It’s also no secret that the new head coach is actively trying to create a loose and energetic environment in the locker room. He stops at a player locker and gives them some extra love. He spends quite a bit of time in the quarterbacks room. He is a master chess player. A deck of cards is a common weapon used by Dillinghams for magical purposes.

He’s always on 10, safety Jordan Clark said. He always turned up.

New vs old

There are just under 30 new players with college experience who have transferred to Tempe this off-season. Dillingham also admitted that it will be difficult to gauge the depth chart in the spring. However, he can’t contain his enthusiasm for inherited players like Jalin Conyers and Elijah Badger.

On the defensive end, Clark called out his defensive backmate and friend Chris Edmonds, as well as defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper as returners who will make an immediate impact. Edmonds returned the compliment.

Clark gave us the most insight into some of the players to watch this spring. In terms of incoming talent, he says Oklahoma transfer Clayton Smith has impressed in his short time in Tempe. Smith was a consensus top-50 prospect in the 2021 class by recruiting services. He was rival No. 2 edge prospect in the class. Clark also said Xavier Guillory, an Idaho state transfer, has starting potential.

He’s special, Clark said. I’m not going to say too much. I’ll let him show you all, but he’s going to be special.

What else can you say about Xavier Guillory? For what feels like the millionth time, Hunter Hays hits Guillory diagonally across the middle, and he does the rest. Idaho State 37, Cal Poly 14, 10:30 3Q. pic.twitter.com/u3A5kiGo0m Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) October 15, 2022

The offensive line will certainly be a focus as three starters left after last season. Projected 2022 starter Joey Ramos returns after suffering an ankle injury early last year, while six incoming transfers will join the team for springball. At the same time, last year’s platoon players like Ben Bray and Danny Valenzuela could be in the mix.

These are just a few of the transfers and position groups we’ll be keeping an eye on.

Why did the young HC go to the bank?

How fun is it to dissect a quarterback fight for the second year in a row? About this time last year, Emory Jones wasn’t Sun Devil yet, and Paul Tyson was the fan favorite to win the starting job.

Time flies.

The implied battle for 2023 will be between returning starter Trenton Bourguet, transfers Drew Pyne and Jacob Conover, and incoming freshman Jaden Rashada.

Dillingham is in no rush to designate a starter, but he said he would do so during spring training if a quarterback segregated drastically. However, he sees that the competition remains stable at three to four players at the end of April.

What are his ideal qualities in the starter? Dillingham said he’s looking for a smart quarterback who is accurate and won’t take sacks.

Usually people blame sacks on the (offensive) line, here we blame sacks on the quarterback, he said. Every play we have, except for a few shots, you have an outlet to get the ball out in less than two and a half seconds. If the three-technique (defensive tackle) beats us, you better know where you’re going with the ball.

According to Dillingham, if several passers show exceptional skill in these areas, whoever can make off-scheduled and ad-libbed plays will win the job.

ASU HC Kenny Dillingham: Expectations? There are none, we won three games (last year). Let’s get better. He says the players are focusing on learning the new playbook language before first spring training tomorrow. Kevin Redfern (@KevinMRedfern13) March 13, 2023

Spring training takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.