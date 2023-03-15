Tanguilly stunned as No. 1 UNC women’s tennis beats Clemson on the go





North Carolina’s No. 1 women’s tennis team (20-0) defeated the Clemson Tigers (11-6) 6-1 in Clemson, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon. What happened? No. 3 junior Fiona Crawley and sophomore Carson Tanguilig made a fast start in doubles and gained an early lead. Needing only one more game to win the game, the UNC duo struggled to finish, making costly mistakes and hitting a string of long balls to give up two late games. Crawley and Tanguilig finally stopped the bleeding and won the final game, taking home a 6-3 win. Coming back from an early deficit, grad student Abbey Forbes and junior Reilly Tran took the double for North Carolina on court three and also won 6-3. Freshman Reese Brantmeier, No. 33, replaced No. 1 Crawley and swept her opponent in straight sets to earn the first singles point for the Tar Heels. Losing just one game in both sets, Tran extended the lead with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Clemson senior Lana Sipek. On court two, No. 15 Tanguilig officially won the match for North Carolina, winning in straight sets. No. 22 senior Anika Yarlagadda added another win to her resume, beating the Tigers freshman Leigh Van Zyl 6-2, 6-3. Forbes survived a ten-point tiebreaker to come out on top 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. Senior Elizabeth Scotty ended her undefeated singles streak this season, falling to junior Daniella Medvedeva in the tiebreak with a final score of 4-6, 6-1, 9-11. Who stood out? Brantmeier was dominant on Sunday at number 1 in singles. The first year was on offense for most of the game, throwing Clemson senior Eleni Louka off balance. Brantmeier showed fluid movement all the way to the net and she combined cross-court blows with volleys to smother Louka. With victory in Sunday’s game, the Wisconsin native has lost just one singles match this season. When is it decided? Tanguilig picked up the fourth point for North Carolina for the second time this weekend. Tanguilig crushed her opponent 6-1 in the first set. However, similar to her doubles, the UNC sophomore struggled to finish the game. While Tanguilig led 5-1, Clemson junior Cristina Mayorova began to close the deficit by winning three games. Now up only 5-4, the North Carolina player disrupted Mayorova’s win streak to finally end the singles game. Tanguilig walked away with another match clinch and a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Why does it matter? Sunday’s game showed the depth of the UNC team. Even without the nation’s No. 1 singles player, Crawley, the Tar Heels dominated their opponent by dropping just one singles game. Nearly halfway through the ACC season, the Tar Heels remain undefeated in conference play. When do they play next? On March 24, UNC will face No. 47 Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts at 3 p.m. @carolinewills03 @dthsports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

