New team, no problem for Jonathan Quick
Our final fantasy value article of the 2022-23 season includes Dallas’ No. 2 center, a winger rolling through Colorado, Washington and Vegas trade acquisitions that impress, and a slumping Norris Trophy winner.
Next week on Tuesday, we’re going to have a playoff-specific column to give tips for the NHL slates.
Firstliners (risers)
Wyatt Johnston, C, DAL
Johnston has yet to hit a rookie wall. In fact, he’s gotten better as the season progressed, especially in the last two months. Johnston has not gone more than two games without a point since mid-January. The 19-year-old continues to score regularly offensively with 10 points in 16 games since the All-Star break. For the season, Johnston, selected 23rd overall in 2021, has 17 goals, 32 points, 127 shots at net and a plus-10 rating through 67 appearances while skating as the second-line center in Dallas.
Anze Kopitar, C, LA
Kopitar shows no signs of ageing. After scoring four goals on February 28, Kopitar decided to share the wealth by dishing out three assists on Thursday. Those three points gave Kopitar 61 in 67 games on the season. The 35-year-old has reached 60 points in all but one full campaign of his career. He stands on 25 goals, 36 assists, 140 shots at net, a plus-15 rating, 76 blocked shots and 61 hits in 67 appearances. With 390 votes, Kopitar is just 10 shy of 400 in his Hall of Fame career.
Valeri Nichushkin, RW, COL
Despite being limited to just 36 games due to two injury sidelines this season, Nichushkin has shown that his production surge last season was no fluke. His eight-game point streak ended Thursday, but Nichushkin has posted 13 goals and 22 assists in those 36 games played. Nichushkin scored a career-high 51 points last season to earn an eight-year, $49 million contract from the Avalanche. Don’t expect Nichushkin to slow down once he has five goals and 16 points in his last 11 games as Colorado’s second-line right winger.
Patrick Kane RW, NYR
Kane struggled his first two games on Broadway, but he found his way in his next two games. After going scoreless with a minus-four rating after arriving in New York, Kane lit the lamp for the next two games while adding an assist.
Kane had a rough season (by his standards) in Chicago, but scored seven goals and three assists in his last four games in the Blackhawks’ black, white, and red. Concerns about his hip still exist, but it hasn’t limited him since the trade, allowing him to play wide Artemi Panarinhis former teammate in Chicago.
Darnell nurse, D, EDM
The goals aren’t easy for Nurse, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been productive. Thursday’s marker was the first in 29 games for Nurse, who also added six helpers in his last 11 games. For the fifth consecutive season, Nurse has accumulated at least 33 points, sitting just seven short of the best 41 points he achieved in 2018/19. Add in a plus-19 rating, 117 hits and 136 blocked shots and Nurse contributes across the board as usual.
Rasmus Sandin, D, WHAT
Sandin continued the heat he’s been on since arriving in the US capital, scoring three more assists on Saturday. Acquired from Toronto on February 28, Sandin has been off to a great offensive start with the Capitals, recording a goal and eight points in four games since the trade. Of John Carson still sidelined, Sandin has taken over as the team’s main offensive weapon from the blueline. In total, Sandin has five goals and 28 points in 56 games this season.
Thatcher Demko, G, LV
Demko, who was out for almost three months with a groin injury, has made a flying start since his return. He’s won four of five starts since returning to action, and he’s looking pretty good with just 11 goals conceded on 153 shots in that span. Overall, Demko stands at 7-11-2 with an average of 3.48 goals conceded and a save percentage of 0.894 in 20 games played, numbers that show how hard he had struggled before the injury sidelined him.
Jonathan Quick, G, LV
Adin hill received the bold treatment last week. This week it’s Quick, aided by a minor injury to Hill, who opens the door. Quick jumped at the opportunity and took his third win in three starts on Saturday as a member of the Golden Knights. It was Quick’s 58th NHL shutout and his first for Vegas. He tied John Ross Roach (1921–1935) for 21st on the NHL’s all-time shutout list and passed Andy Moog for 18th on the NHL’s all-time win list (373).
Others include Clayton Keller, Nathan MacKinnon, Brock Nelson, Elias Pettersson, Troy Terry, Matthew Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, Adrian Kempe, Dawson Mercer, Matias Maccelli, Vince Dunn, Ryan Suter, Mikhail Sergachev, Evan Bouchard, John Gibson, Linus Ullmark, Akira Schmid and Marc Andre Fleury.
Fourth Liners/Pers Boxer Shorts (Fallers)
Kevin Hayes, C, PHI
Hayes’ slump shows no signs of improving. He is winless in his last four games and has only two assists in his last 12 games. This year, Hayes scored 17 goals and 32 assists in 65 games, proving how good he was prior to his recent slip. Hayes now centers the second line, but until he shows signs of coming out of his slump, he should be planted firmly on your reserves and is a candidate for the release cable down the stretch.
Victor Olofsson, LW, BUF
Olofsson has had a season full of ups and downs, but lately he’s seen his season completely cratered. He broke an 11-game pointless streak by lighting the lamp on Thursday, but was shut out again on Saturday. After taking a step forward with 20 goals and 29 assists last season, Olofsson has lit 24 times this year, but contributed only nine helpers. His slump resulted in a relegation to the third line and a visit to the press box as a healthy scratch Monday.
Adam Fox, D, NYR
Fox is still producing, but not at the pace we saw earlier in the season. In total, Fox has 10 goals and 49 assists with a plus-19 rating in 66 games. But if you just look at his numbers as of Jan. 23, Fox has just 11 assists and no goals with a minus three rating in 19 games. In addition, his defensive game is especially striking Ryan Lindgren was sidelined, left much to be desired. Fox is still a contender for the Norris Trophy, but a closer look at his recent play shows that a D-man is a little bit of a scuffle.
Kaapo Kahkonen G, SJ
Last week, James Reimer got the bold Faller treatment. This week, Kahkonen gets the dubious honor. Reimer’s tussle between the pipes opened the door for Kahkonen to land the netminding job in San Jose. But Kahkonen’s play between the pipes was perhaps even worse than Reimer’s, so there was no change. Kahkonen has lost each of his last seven appearances and allowed 17 goals on 84 shots in his last three games. As a result of this poor stretch, Kahkonen dropped to 8-16-5 with a 3.82 goals conceded average and a .879 save percentage in 30 games this season.
Others include Nicklas Backstrom, JT Compher, Mikael Backlund, Joel Farabee, Ryan Pulock, Erik Brannstrom, Mads Sogaard, and Carter Hart.
