Table Tennis: Stars young and old shine at Singapore Smash

March 15, 2023

SINGAPORE With his black-rimmed glasses and humble appearance, Felix Lebrun looks like a bookworm.

But at the ping pong table, the 16-year-old turns into a confident pro who is making waves on tour.

At the ongoing Singapore Smash, the 46th ranked French teenager came from three qualifiers to make it to the main draw.

On Tuesday, he stunned Taiwan’s world No. 8 Lin Yun-ju 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6) to advance to the men’s singles round of 16. He will face the German Qiu Dang, who defeated Singapores Koen Pang 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-7).

I lost 3-1 in our only previous meeting, but today I played great and my tactics were perfect, said Felix, who is still a high school student in Montpellier.

I have a good serve, which helps my game afterwards, and then I try to play as fast as possible with my backhand.

Table tennis runs in his family. His father Stephane was a professional player, while his uncle Christophe Legout competed in three Olympic Games.

But it is the current generation that is taking the game by storm, having climbed more than 1,000 places in the world rankings in less than a year and a half.

His older brother Alexis, 19, is France’s best player at number 28 in the world. The duo are mirror images of each other, but you can tell them apart by their grasp. Alexis uses shake hand, while Felix is ​​a pen holder.

While Alexis lost to Quadri Aruna in the round of 32 at OCBC Arena, the siblings are in the men’s doubles final 16.

Felix said: My father coaches at a local club and I started playing when I was three. I like the tactical aspect and there is no competition between my brother and me, although I would like to get my first win against him soon.

Although he has yet to beat Alexis, he claimed the scalps of Lin and Swedish world No. 7 Truls Moregard at the 2022 World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa.

At the 2022 WTT Star Contender European Summer Series in Budapest, he took a match against his idol and Olympic champion Ma Long before losing 3-1, leading Chinese legend to notice that Felix was better than he was at 15.

Felix said: That was nice, a huge honor because he is such a great and charismatic player. It would be great if I could be like him, and it would be a dream if my brother and I can qualify for Paris 2024 and participate in the Olympic Games in our country.

Luxembourger Ni Xialian also cherishes Olympic ambitions, who has proven that table tennis is not exclusively a sport for young people.

The 59-year-old, along with compatriot Sarah de Nutte, beat Americans Amy Wang and Lily Zhang, who are 21 and 26 respectively, 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 13-11) to advance to the women’s doubles quarter . final, where they will play China’s Chen Meng and Wang Yidi.

The 2022 event saw the pair reach the final four.

Ni, a former 1983 China women’s team world champion and a five-time Olympian, was an obvious crowd favorite when she handed over her jersey to a fan who served her barbecued meat.

She said: It feels good to finally win a match after losing my singles match. With age comes experience, but I also had to work hard in the right direction to make the best of it.

The downside with getting older is that it takes me longer to recover, so I have to deal with that properly.

I’m turning 60 and Paris 2024 will be my sixth Olympic Games. If I qualify, I will be there.

In women’s singles, Thailand’s world No. 35 defeated Suthasini Sawetta, but another giant as she beat Japan’s sixth-seeded Hina Hayata 3-2 (11-8, 11-6, 4-11, 7-11, 11-4 ) to reach the round of 16, where she will face Yang Xiaoxin from Monaco.

The 28-year-old had also upset Singapore’s then world No. 4 Feng Tianwei on his way to winning gold in women’s singles at the 2015 SEA Games.

She said: Hina is a good player, but she made some unforced errors today that I took advantage of. I made mistakes too, but I try to forget them and keep trying to win the next point by staying aggressive and attacking whenever I can.

This victory is a confidence boost ahead of the SEA Games in May. I lost to my teammate in the final last year, so I hope I can win gold this year.