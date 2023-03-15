Holy Cross Announce 2023 Football Schedule, Season Ticket Renewals Open NOW!





The four-time defending Patriot League champion Holy Cross football team has announced its eleven-game schedule for the 2023 season. The competition starts on September 2 and includes five home games and six road games. The Crusaders open at home with a non-conference game on September 2 against Merrimack at Fitton Field. Holy Cross will then head down the Massachusetts Turnpike for an FBS game at Boston College on September 9. On September 16, the Crusaders head to New Haven, Connecticut, for a game against Yale. Holy Cross then returns home on September 23 to open the Patriot League game against Colgate. The Crusaders return to Polar Park on September 30 for the third annual EBW Classic, where they will play host to in-state rival Harvard. Holy Cross resumes conference play with a trip to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, for an October 7 game at Bucknell. After a bye week, the Crusaders return home for a league game against Lafayette on October 21, then head out for Patriot League games against Fordham (Oct. 28) and Lehigh (November 4). The Crusaders will face an additional FBS enemy on November 11, with a Veterans Day match at Army West Point. Holy Cross closes out the regular season with a Patriot League home game against Georgetown on November 18. The Crusaders will return to the gridiron this fall after a historic 2022 season in which Holy Cross won a program-record 12 games and finished with a 12-1 record, falling to the eventual national champion in the NCAA FCS quarterfinals South Dakota State. Holy Cross achieved a No. 6 post-season national ranking and enters 2023 in hopes of earning a fifth-straight finish in the FCS playoffs. Season ticket renewals are now LIVE for existing season ticket members or for fans who have made a deposit for 2023 season tickets. To renew your tickets, log into your existing account and select “renew subscription” at goholycross.com/tickets. If you would like to upgrade or change your seats, please call or text Justin Pierce, Director of Ticketing at 1-844-GOCROSS or email [email protected] Fans interested in becoming a season ticket member can make a $25 deposit before March 24. Holy Cross football season tickets will be on sale to the public from March 28. The deadline for renewing your season ticket and guaranteeing the same seat plus all benefits for all season ticket holders is May 26. 2023 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

September 2 vs. Merrimack September 9 at Boston College

Sept. 16 at Yale

September 23 vs. Colgate*

September 30 vs. Harvard^ October 7 in Bucknell*

Oct 21 vs. Lafayette* October 28 at Fordham*

November 4 at Lehigh*

November 11 at Army West Point

Nov 18 vs. Georgetown (bold denotes home game)

* Patriot League game

^ played in Polar Park (Worcester, Mass.) ABOUT HOLY CROSS ATHLETICS Holy Cross has 27 NCAA Division I teams as members of the Patriot League, Atlantic Hockey Association, and the Women’s Hockey East Association. Holy Cross athletic teams are tied for first in the nation with an overall pass rate of 99 percent, marking the second consecutive year the Crusaders have led the nation and 15th consecutive year with 97 percent or higher. ABOUT HOLY CROSS The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Massachusetts, New England’s second-largest city, is one of the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. Holy Cross, a highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, is known for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition, and is one of only 85 colleges in America to achieve 100% compliance to the demonstrated students. financial need. Holy Cross has made a positive impact on society since its founding in 1843 through graduate students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life. FOLLOW THE CROSSFATHERS

Follow the Holy Cross football team and all things Crusader Athletics on social media!

Twitter @HCrossFB | @goholycross Instagram @hcrossfb | @goholycross Facebook Holy Cross Football | Holy Cross Athletics youtube GoHolyCross

