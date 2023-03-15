Sports
The legend behind Axar’s at bat
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has revealed the role he played in helping Axar Patel develop into a damaging batsman in India’s line-up and paid tribute to the all-rounder in form by shifting the order in the IPL and level to be proposed at Test is on the map.
Ponting has known the up-and-coming Indian all-rounder for some time now, and the pair first crossed paths in the past decade when the duo were part of the victorious Mumbai Indians team that claimed their first IPL title in 2013.
Although Axar failed to make his IPL debut that year under Ponting captain and current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, he flourished during a prolific five-year stay with the Kings XI Punjab that followed and has cemented his status as one of the top white ball performers in the country with some outstanding efforts for Delhi capitals over the past four seasons.
And while it’s with the ball that Axar has made the biggest impact of his career, the 29-year-old recently impressed as an attacking left-handed batsman during the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia.
Axar helped himself to three half-centuries and former skipper Virat Kohli (297 runs) was the only Indian batsman to score more than the 264 runs he amassed from five innings.
Axar catches the eye at a young age
Ponting spoke highly of Axar with host Sanjana Ganesan on the most recent episode of The ICC reviewrecalling how their relationship first originated in Mumbai some 10 years ago and continues to flourish in the capitals of Delhi.
“I’ve known Axar for a long time and he was just a young boy in the squad in Mumbai when I first went there,” said Ponting.
“I know there’s a certain amount of decisiveness that he hasn’t really shown at IPL level or even at international level beyond the last few years.
There were some minor technical changes that we made with him. We just opened his hips and shoulders a little bit. So he was a bit more chest oriented towards the right arm fast bowlers.
Working on Axar’s weaknesses
Ponting said Axar struggled with the short ball early in his career, but has since turned this apparent weakness into one of his strengths.
If there was ever a weakness in his game, it was the short ball more or less aimed at his body. The reason he was a bit weak in that area was that he was too sideways and the ball was always more or less behind his right shoulder, Ponting noted.
“We were just trying to open him up a little bit, giving him a little more access to the ball. He’s always been a nice offside player. You know, his cover for driving and cutting is as good as anyone’s. And if there is if anything, he was just a little too blocked to score well on the leg side.
“We tweaked a few things there and because he’s such a good young person to work with, and he’s obviously very talented, so that’s why he was a fast learner and was able to pick things up really quickly and change his technique enough to really showing a good improvement very early on.”
Hard work finally pays off for Axar
While Axar has yet to really show his abilities with the bat in the IPL, he has thrived at the Test level lately, finishing as the third leading runs scorer for both sides behind Australian opener Usman Khawaja and Kohli – during the Border-Gavaskar series.
While Ponting’s loyalty will always be with his native country, the former Australia captain admitted he was proud of what Axar is now achieving as a batsman.
“All these guys that I’ve had the chance to work with in Delhi during my time there, even those, as I said, those few years in Mumbai, to see them progress and get better and have great success on the international stages, it’s great, Ponting said.
It’s great fun to watch and makes coaching really rewarding.”
Plans for Axar in IPL this year
Axar’s new bat success in the Test arena has caught Ponting’s attention and the Australian is predicting a new role for the southpaw in the Delhi Capitals squad in the IPL this year.
“I want to get a little more out of him this year in the Delhi Capitals, that’s for sure,” Ponting said with a smile.
Last year we hit it a little bit higher a few times. I think he’s good enough to beat number 6, probably in an IPL team.”
What is Axar’s Test Level ceiling?
Ponting also thinks Axar is capable of moving up the batting order at Test level and believes holding onto a No. 6 or No. 7 spot in India’s batting order in the five-day match is not beyond him.
“He’s good enough to hit six or seven on a test match team as well,” Ponting noted.
“The higher he hits in first-class cricket, and if he plays a little more Test cricket, even outside India, then I think he can also maintain a spot of six or seven in a Test team.
He’s the kind of player who I think can make a lot of first-class hundreds. That’s where it needs to start for him, maybe get some support in his state team and maybe step up there a little bit.
|
