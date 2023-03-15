Butler rejoins WPIAL football in 2024, ends dispute with PIAA

By means of:



Monday, March 13, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune review The Butler football team is 11-16 in three District 10 seasons under coach Eric Christy.

The Butler football team will rejoin the WPIAL in 2024, ending a legal dispute between the school district and PIAA over the team’s desire to remain in District 10.

Bill Mylan, Butler’s athletic director, said the school district has reached an agreement with the PIAA in an effort to avoid further litigation. The football team left the WPIAL league for a District 10 schedule three years ago as a way to bolster the struggling program.

The school’s other sports remained in the WPIAL.

“Our ultimate goal was to get back to the WPIAL at some point,” Mylan said, adding that this agreement likely accelerated the timeline by a few years.

The football team will remain in District 10 for one more season and will be eligible for that district’s playoffs this fall. The team has had some success there with 11 combined wins in three seasons. The Tornado went winless in the WPIAL in 2018 and ’19.

“We definitely turned the ship around,” Mylan said. “I probably would have liked to see another two-year cycle to make sure we were stable and moving forward, but our roster numbers went up drastically.”

Butler is the fourth largest school district in the WPIAL. Still, the football team had fewer than 20 players in uniform for a 55-6 loss to Central Catholic in 2019, Mylan said.

“Besides not being competitive, we had a safety problem,” he said.

The dispute between the school and PIAA centered on whether Butler was approved three years ago by the WPIAL board to join District 10 football as a so-called “associate member.” The dispute led to legal action when the WPIAL and PIAA attempted to ban Butler from participating in the District 10 football playoffs last fall.

The school district took the fight to court, and a Butler County judge ruled in favor of the football team in October. A Commonwealth Court judge upheld that decision from a lower court in November, allowing the team to enter the playoffs.

District 10 includes schools from Mercer, Erie, and other Northwestern counties.

In February, the PIAA board voted to rewrite the bylaws to address similar situations. The updated language says, “Teams from member schools are only eligible to participate in PIAA District Championship tournaments and games in the PIAA district of which they are a member.”

Butler is a member of District 7 (WPIAL), but since the team had already been accepted as a member of District 10 Football for the current two-year cycle, the bylaws change will not affect the 2023 season. However, the rewrite had Butler from seeking renewed membership in District 10 for the 2024 and ’25 seasons.

“You can no longer jump from one district to another to play,” Mylan said, “so (the agreement) avoids future lawsuits and time and effort.”

Mylan said Butler has asked the PIAA to consider adding a “demotion” mechanism to the competitive equilibrium rule that would allow struggling teams to be downgraded. The current rule only promotes successful teams to a higher ranking.

“The PIAA said they would bring this up at one of their meetings,” he said, “and if they agreed to talk about demotion, they would include us in that process.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: butler