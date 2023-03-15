Women’s tennis pushes on, wins tough game against Bryant





Next game: NJIT 3/17/2023 | 14.00 hours March 17 (Fri) / 2 p.m NJIT History NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Privateers women’s tennis team held on through five three-set matches and two doubles tiebreaks to win 5-2 against the Bryant Bulldogs at the Privateer Tennis Center on Tuesday afternoon. In doubles, New Orleans cleared the board, but not without a fight from the Bulldogs. After Didi Bredberg Canizares And Raluca Puskas rolled out to a 6-0 victory in flight two, it was down to the wire on the surrounding runways. Tristane Decoux And Laurie Barendse held on in the tiebreak 7-3 in flight one to tie the point. At court three, Anastasia Kouchnareva And Ksenia Reznitskaya also won a 7–4 tiebreaker to complete the doubles sweep. Bredberg quickly put the Privateers ahead 2-0 as she continued her fine singles form. The freshmen won 6-1, 6-1 against Sarah Hickey. The rest of the matches were exciting and all went to a third set. Bryant got a point back as Natalia Vela rallied from a set down in flight two for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win to put the Bulldogs within a point. The game was tied after Caitlyn Munson also came back from a set down in flight three. However, New Orleans held on in every other game. Dechoux took the Privateers to the brink of victory as she rallied from a set down to win in flight four. That victory was sealed by Catherine Kalistratova who deserved the deciding point. Kalistratova controlled her third set as she came back from an early deficit to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. With the game in hand, Puscas added a fifth run. After being wrong for a long first set, Puscas lost just four games the rest of the way in a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 victory. NEXT ONE The Privateers take on NJIT at home on Friday. The first service is scheduled at 2 p.m SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow@PrivateersTNon Twitter,@PrivateersTNon Instagram, likeHairdressers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivatesYoutube Channel.

